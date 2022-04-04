The Eagles almost certainly got the better of the Saints in their swap of first round draft picks

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is already loaded with trades. The New York Jets and Giants both have multiple top 10 selections thanks to deals made more than 11 months ago. The Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs each picked up bonus Day 1 picks and only had to trade away the All-Pro wide receivers who served as the primary engines of their offense to do so.

The Philadelphia Eagles made their intention to amass draft capital clear last winter by dealing Carson Wentz and their 2021 sixth overall selection to earn three first-round picks this spring. Then they took two of those picks and invested them in a brighter 2023.

By most measures, this is going to be a net win for Philadelphia. In fact, the Saints will have to make it to the Super Bowl just to recoup the raw value of the picks given up to secure that extra Day 1 selection. By using two popular NFL draft value charts — one popularized by Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson more than three decades ago and another based off Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s deals — we learn the most likely outcome sees the Eagles earning the equivalent of a bonus second-round pick by making this trade.

Here’s how — and how the Saints’ 2022 season will change the parameters of the deal.

Scenario 1: The Saints are as good in 2022 as they were in 2021

Since this deal includes two future picks for 2023 — New Orleans’ first- and second-round selections — we don’t know exactly how this trade will look. The Saints will add an extra low-cost player they hope can have an immediate impact by landing a top 20 draft pick. That, paired with a roster that won nine games despite starting Trevor Siemian, Taysom Hill, and Ian Book at quarterback, reinforces the idea this team could only be a couple pieces away from contending — especially in a weak NFC.

Let’s assume New Orleans finishes 9-8 again and winds up with the 18th and 49th overall picks next spring. Here’s how that trade would look according to Johnson’s pick draft chart, per Pro Football Reference.

Johnson’s chart assigns a point value to every pick on the draft board based on their expected impact as a pro. The total value of the selections the Eagles receive in this scenario is 2,307. The Saints get 1,889 in return. That difference of 418 points is equivalent to roughly the 48th pick in any given NFL Draft, per the chart.

Here’s how that looks in Belichick’s chart, adapted by the always great Rich Hill of PatsPulpit. Belichick’s system also assigns points to picks but places less value on non-No. 1 overall selections in the first round and higher value on the middle rounds of the draft. As a result, Philadelphia picks up even better value by this metric:

The Eagles gave up 588 points of draft value and would receive 730 in this case — a difference of 142 points that clocks out at an excess value equal to the 42nd overall pick.

That’s only if the Saints remain good enough to remain in playoff contention but not good enough to make the postseason. There’s a way for New Orleans to break even or kinda-sorta win this deal, but it’s going to take one hell of a performance.

Scenario 2: The Saints make it to the Super Bowl (and thus, don't lose this trade)

New Orleans can blunt the impact of this deal by winning. The better they are in 2022, the worse the value of the 2023 draft choices they dealt away will be. However, in order to tilt the scale back in their favor the Saints will have to have one of the best seasons in franchise history.

Per Johnson’s scale, they can only win this trade if they pick 31st or later next spring. That means they’d have to make it to Super Bowl 57 (and, if a rookie they pick up with the Eagles’ pick gets them to the Super Bowl, they’ll certainly have won this trade).

If they can just do that, they’ll have picked up the draft equivalent of the 188th overall pick in the process.

That’s not great. It’s even worse in the Belichick scale. Per the New England’s coach’s chart, even winning the Super Bowl would still result in New Orleans giving away more than it received in this deal — though only equal to a late seventh-round pick:

Scenario 3: The Saints backslide, win seven games in 2023, and lose this trade by a lot

The Saints have a very talented roster despite losing players like Terron Armstead and Marcus Williams this offseason. They play in a weak division in a weak conference. It’s unlikely any real reckoning is coming in 2022.

But with Winston at quarterback, limited offensive weapons, a tough non-NFC South schedule (games against the NFC West and AFC North) and a new head coach, a slide to 7-10 isn’t unreasonable. Let’s pretend they drop to the 10th overall draft pick at next year’s draft. That would have expectedly great consequences for the Eagles.

Johnson’s chart sees it as a Philadelphia windfall right at the borderline between the 18th and 19th overall picks:

Belichick’s reasoning sees it as a more modest victory for Philly, but one still smack dab in the middle of a Day 1 selection.

In almost every version of this trade, the Eagles get the better end of the deal. Sometimes that manifests as the equivalent of an extra first round pick. Other times it’s a lowly seventh-rounder.

But most through-lines of the trade see Philadelphia coming away with an extra second rounder that allows a rising franchise to continue building for its future. The Saints made this deal because they saw an opportunity to compete in a weakened NFC and believe their roster is only a few pieces away from contention. The Eagles made it because they had extra first round selections and could afford to be patient in a rebuild that’s already ahead of schedule.

That makes this a victory for Philly — but it’s one New Orleans can still turn into a win/win with the right choices at Nos. 16 and 18.