Click here to read the full article. The dead are alive at the just-opened 2022 Whitney Biennial, a tender, understated survey of the American art scene as it stands right now that also acts as a means of processing the grief of the last two years. In this show, zombies peer out at viewers mournfully, specters flit across screens, and people who passed away years ago are reanimated. The terror all of this inspires is shot through with a muted kind of sadness. There is no shortage of monsters in the work of Andrew Roberts, the youngest artist in the Biennial....

VISUAL ART ・ 7 DAYS AGO