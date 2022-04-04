ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Wrap Your Home In Love: Nominate someone to win a free furnace and AC unit

WUSA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSponsored by John C. Flood, this contest...

www.wusa9.com

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Chemical-Free Spring Cleaning Tips from Norwex

If the thought of spring-cleaning sounds overwhelming, Norwex products can make cleaning easier...without the use of harsh chemicals! Amy Cadora, chief brand and mission officer at Norwex, joined us to share more. This segment was sponsored by Norwex.
LIFESTYLE
countryliving.com

Why you should always close the bedroom door before you go to bed

Your nightly routine should include brushing your teeth, washing your face, and getting into comfy PJs, but new information shows that most people skip a very important step before climbing into bed. Nearly 60% of people sleep with their bedroom door open, according to a recent survey conducted by the...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furnace#Ac#Rheem
The Stockton Record

Looking for a small dog? Tiny Chloe and Dottie are ready to fill your heart, home with love

About Chloe and Dottie: These two tiny girls are ready to fill your heart and home with love. It seems they have been together their whole lives and are very bonded, so they will need to be adopted together. Chloe likes to play “big dog” and will bark at strangers or protect her treats. Dottie likes to hide behind Chloe to feel safe. Chloe loves to play with toys while Dottie can do without them, but that could change in a home environment. The girls are happy to see their humans, love to give kisses and enjoy being held. They will need a patient owner to bring out their amazing qualities, and would do best in an adult-only home. They would love a constant companion in the home (someone retired or working from home). If you need some big love in little packages in your life, meet Chloe and Dottie!
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
POPSUGAR

The Stylish Storage Bins We Use to Keep Our Homes Organized

When it comes to organizational products, I'm a firm believer that there is a lot of junk out there. The purpose for them is to make things look better, so if they aren't actually stylish, then what is the point? I've spent a lot of time searching for good-looking and useful options, and hands down my current favorite brand is Open Spaces.
HOME & GARDEN
Popular Science

How we vanquished the strong pet odors in our new home

There’s nothing that can dampen the joy of moving into a new place quite like the strong, unwanted smell of someone else’s pets. That’s what we were up against when we recently moved into a new home after the previous owners—and their cat and two large-breed dogs—vacated the premises. But with some know-how, a bit of research, and good ol’ trial and error, we managed to freshen up our place. Now, what we learned can help you avoid some of the worst parts of this potentially arduous job.
PETS
domino

Can You Paint Tile? The Kitchen vs. the Bathroom

Hear us out: Giving your dated flooring or basic backsplash a makeover doesn’t require a full-on reno. Before you call up a contractor, why not consider painting the tile instead of replacing it. The benefits of this budget-friendly DIY project can result in something brilliant. For one, investing in new squares can get rather costly, depending on the type of tile you have (or are pining after). Plus taking a paintbrush into your own hands leaves room to personalize designs rather than limiting yourself to store-bought options or spending a pretty penny on something custom.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Cramped Kitchen Gets a Much More Practical Layout — and an Updated Look to Match

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. While the details of some dated kitchens aren’t ideal, they can usually be sidestepped until updates get underway. But a cramped layout is harder to move past — literally. And that was the case when realtor Celine Crestin (@realty_reimagined) purchased this home.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy