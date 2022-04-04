ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kyra Elzy Signs Contract Extension with Kentucky Through 2027 Season

By Shawn Smith
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. – After leading Kentucky to its first Southeastern Conference Tournament title in 40 years and becoming the program’s first head coach to lead the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons to start a tenure, Kyra Elzy has signed a contract extension through the 2027...

