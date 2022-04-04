John A. Chiavaroli, Jr.

John Hanushewicz (aka; Dad/Grandpa, Johnny, Cowboy John, Johnny Rocket and St. John), age 86, passed away on March 23, 2022, at Waunakee Manor Nursing Home. Born on June 15, 1935, in Poland, the son of Walter and Pauline (Zalewski). In the early 1950’s he immigrated to the United States and arrived on Ellis Island. Eventually Madison, WI became his home. He completed 3 years of service as a Staff Sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division. John married Sharon (Bongiovani) at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on June 3, 1961. He worked as a semi-truck driver for Whelan Transfer, a city bus driver, and for the Madison Street Department before retirement. John was a loving father to his two children, Nick and Teresa and the proud grandfather of Cole and Ella. He enjoyed trout fishing, creating beautiful stained-glass pieces of art, traveling to Door County, meeting friends for coffee at McDonalds and coming up with endearing nicknames for family and friends.

MADISON, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO