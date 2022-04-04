12 Careers for Theater Graduates

Have you ever been somewhere as a child and as you grow older, you forget you were ever there but somehow stumbled upon that same place years later as a grown adult? That's how I feel as I make my way back to Odyssey Online. Memories of my college year of hoping that I'd make some revenue off my articles on "long-distance relationships" and "my finals-week playlist" flood back to my mind like an old movie reel, and I see myself in my old sophomore-year off-campus apartment (just a few miles away from where I live now as a newlywed) as I will soon embark on one of the roughest years of my collegiate life. I see my 19-year old self sitting at her desk typing purposeless words, unknowingly about to lose both her first love and her grandmother who was like a mother to her. As the playback reel fast forwards, I watch the younger version of myself hit rock bottom, voluntarily escaping reality by hotboxing her mini-van, The Luna Odyssey, when she almost earned her title of the "first college drop-out in the Fu family legacy", and the rest of what was left of this little girl's sanity was lost over to the demon of grief and two years of recreational drug addiction. The articles I posted in 2015 for my now alma mater, Penn State, serve as a diary entry now, a timeless remembrance of what life was like before it spiraled out of my control. I certainly am not in that same stage of life and since then, I can only hope I've grown as a writer and also, as a human being.

