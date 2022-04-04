ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Careers for Theater Graduates

By Maeghan Myers Author info
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“All the world’s a stage.” These famous words are just as true today as they were when Shakespeare first wrote them. No one knows this better than a theater major. Theater students are...

Salem News Online

HEMSPN graduates

The Hannah E. Mullins School of Practical Nursing celebrated its 120th Graduation / Senior Pinning Ceremony Feb. 24. The school is currently enrolling for its next 11-month class beginning September 2022. Pictured from left, front, Brittany Decker, Courtney Haney, Zoe Richendollar, Jalynn Lacey; back, Jason Kauffman, Allissa Fox, Amanda Kridler, Jenna Hogue, Cheyenne Heaton and Amber Nitzsky. Kridler won the James Wilson Award for Highest Scholastic Achievement and Hogue won the James Wilson Award for Best All Around Nurse awarded by the Salem Community Foundation.
SALEM, OH
AL.com

Birmingham theater great Carl Stewart dead at 80

Birmingham theater luminary Carl Stewart has died. Stewart, the co-founder of contemporary theater company Terrific New Theatre, was 80. Terrific New Theatre shared the news Monday morning in a post on its Facebook page. According to the post, Stewart died of “natural causes” at 4:30 a.m. Monday at UAB hospital.
Essence

Off-Script: A Fireside Chat With The Tate Brothers

Larenz, Lahmard and Larron Tate had a candid sit-down to share lessons learned in their careers. “Set yourself a goal, and understand that there is no ceiling in the business of entertainment." In years past, the ESSENCE Hollywood House has been pivotal in informing creatives about the ins and...
MOVIES
Herald and News

New play for Rogue Theater

ASHLAND — “Chapatti,” a play about two lonely animal lovers, will be performed two weekends in May by the Rogue Theater Company at the Grizzly Peak Winery in Ashland. Robin Goodrin Nordli and Michael Elich, both actors with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, are two lonely animal lovers who meet and begin a romance. Robynn Rodriguez, also a frequent OSF performer, is the director.
ASHLAND, OR
Shropshire Star

Students learn about the world of work in visit to Oswestry company

Oswestry company Aico recently welcomed business studies and travel & tourism students from North Shropshire College for an educational workshop. Students were introduced to the world of work, as well as the various careers and apprenticeship options available. The students received a tour of Aico’s headquarters before taking part in...
ECONOMY
blavity.com

IPG Mediabrands And HBCU 20x20 Partner To Connect Students With Careers In Media

A brand-new initiative between IPG Mediabrands and HBCU 20×20 is gearing up to help students get into media-based careers. The partnership was announced yesterday, and it’s centered on building a “pipeline” between IPG Mediabrands and various HBCUs. It’ll officially kick off on April 20 with an initiative dubbed Media Immersion Day. Notably, the virtual event’s open to both current students and recent grads interested in media and marketing.
COLLEGES
theodysseyonline.com

My Forecasted Return To The Odyssey

Have you ever been somewhere as a child and as you grow older, you forget you were ever there but somehow stumbled upon that same place years later as a grown adult? That's how I feel as I make my way back to Odyssey Online. Memories of my college year of hoping that I'd make some revenue off my articles on "long-distance relationships" and "my finals-week playlist" flood back to my mind like an old movie reel, and I see myself in my old sophomore-year off-campus apartment (just a few miles away from where I live now as a newlywed) as I will soon embark on one of the roughest years of my collegiate life. I see my 19-year old self sitting at her desk typing purposeless words, unknowingly about to lose both her first love and her grandmother who was like a mother to her. As the playback reel fast forwards, I watch the younger version of myself hit rock bottom, voluntarily escaping reality by hotboxing her mini-van, The Luna Odyssey, when she almost earned her title of the "first college drop-out in the Fu family legacy", and the rest of what was left of this little girl's sanity was lost over to the demon of grief and two years of recreational drug addiction. The articles I posted in 2015 for my now alma mater, Penn State, serve as a diary entry now, a timeless remembrance of what life was like before it spiraled out of my control. I certainly am not in that same stage of life and since then, I can only hope I've grown as a writer and also, as a human being.
ENVIRONMENT
rolling out

Mentorship and masterminds for Women’s History Month

Women’s History Month is a key moment in time to reflect on and celebrate the triumphs of women across the world. Women have come a long way, baby, as that Virginia Slims tagline used to tell us. But there is still so much more to be done for the advancement of womankind. Since I am a professional communications strategist, I am typically thinking and actively analyzing the voices that are prominent during these moments in time, amplified by brand partnerships and social media posts. The big names, who are celebrities and influencers we know about, are so important to those who find value and inspiration in women who have dominated music, entertainment, health and wellness, corporate America, and the like. I would add though for those of us who are on a journey to know ourselves better as women, we can look inward for inspiration and within our families and friend groups for inspiring women. Those women who don’t have millions or even thousands of followers on social media or don’t have brand partnerships. They are more accessible and real to us in terms of representations of success, resilience, and growth. That is where we can find our mentors and members for our mastermind groups.
CELEBRATIONS

