A Rohrersville man recently won $50,000 through a Maryland Lottery scratch-off game after buying some tickets on a whim while getting gas, according to the Maryland Lottery. Dennis Manning, 44, won one of the Ca$h to Go! game's top $50,000 prizes, according to a Lottery news release. Seven $50,000 prizes remained in that game as of Monday morning, according to the agency's website.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD ・ 22 DAYS AGO