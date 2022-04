AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Newberry College (27-6) baseball team picked up an 8-3 win over the Jags on the road on March 29. Freshman Parker Fenton (Minneola, Fla.) provided the start for the Wolves as he went three strong innings keeping the Jags off the board. Overall, the Wolves put seven pitchers on the mound.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO