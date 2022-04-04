ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roy Williams reveals who he is rooting for in national championship

By Grey Papke
 2 days ago
Roy Williams’ allegiances are not as divided as one might think for Monday’s national championship game. Williams coached both Kansas and North Carolina during his Hall of Fame career, but he does not have to think hard about who he would prefer to win Monday. A North Carolina native and graduate,...

The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reveals If Kansas’ NCAA Title Could Be Revoked

Just two days ago, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks added another national title to the school’s illustrious history. Kansas used an historic comeback to take down the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night. After falling down 40-25 in the first half, the Jayhawks erased a 15-point deficit en route to a 72-69 victory.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
On3.com

Puff Johnson addresses late-game injury that caused him to throw up

Puff Johnson isn’t one of the most notable names on North Carolina‘s roster, but he is a role player who can produce for the Tar Heels when he’s needed the most. That was certainly the case on Monday night in the NCAA National Championship game, as Johnson came off the bench and helped provide some spark for UNC.
NBA
The Spun

Nolan Smith Leaving Duke: College Basketball World Reacts

Coach K isn’t the only Duke coach leaving Durham this spring. Former Duke star and current assistant coach Nolan Smith is apparently on his way out as well. According to ESPN NBA insider Marc J. Spears, Smith has informed the Duke staff that he is leaving to accept a job as associate head coach at Louisville. Smith will be working under newly-appointed Cardinals head coach Kenny Payne.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Insane North Carolina stat makes Kansas’ NCAA title comeback win even wilder

Kansas finally ended its NCAA title drought and captured its first trophy since 2008 after completing a come-from-behind win over North Carolina on Monday night, 72-69. Kansas made a fiery rally in the second half to erase a 15-point deficit, making it the biggest comeback victory in NCAA championship game history, surpassing Kentucky’s 10-point rally to beat Utah in 1998. But what made it even more impressive was that the Jayhawks beat a crazy statistic favoring the Tar Heels.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Gonzaga Rumor Shot Down: College Basketball World Reacts

Amidst a wave of conference realignment around the NCAA, rumors regarding a possible Big East expansion have begun to swirl. The most intriguing name mentioned as a possible program to join the conference’s current 11-team field is the mid-major powerhouse Gonzaga Bulldogs. But on Wednesday, college basketball insider Jeff...
SPOKANE, WA
The Spun

Look: The Floor Might’ve Caused Armando Bacot’s Injury

During the final minute of the national championship game, North Carolina star Armando Bacot went down with an ankle injury. He was already questionable heading into Monday night’s game because of an ankle injury that he suffered in the national semifinal. In the moment, it seemed like a simple...
NBA
The Spun

Video: Hubert Davis’ Interview With Tracy Wolfson Goes Viral

In-game interviews often go poorly and end quickly. Head coaches are too focused on the game to stop and offer insight during a pleasant conversation. North Carolina coach Hubert Davis, however, manifested his energy into a terrific segment with TBS’s Tracy Wolfson during the first quarter of Monday’s national championship game against Kansas.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
