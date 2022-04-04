ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix and bill

By Cameron Burnett
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI got an email from Netflix saying they want more money and there’s nothing new to watch. I think we’re done here. Netflix announced on March 16 that it’s testing a $2.99 surcharge for those who share their accounts with people who live outside their households. This charge will affect customers’...

Hello Magazine

Fans are ending subscriptions after huge Netflix show canceled

Netflix has confirmed that they will not be renewing the creepy psychological thriller series Archive 81, despite it being hugely popular among viewers and critics alike. Deadline has reported that despite reaching the top ten trending shows, the series won’t be back for a second installment - and needless to say, fans are not pleased.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller will have you on the edge of your seat

The Weekend Away — a new Netflix original movie based on a novel of the same, by Sarah Alderson — has been one of the Top 10 movies globally on Netflix every week in the three weeks since its release. As we’ve previously noted, viewers have trashed the movie pretty unequivocally on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix subscribers around the world spent more than 9 million hours watching The Weekend Away for the 7-day period ended March 20, if that tells you anything.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

The Netflix series that people are streaming right now more than all others

Based on the newly released global Top 10 charts that Netflix released on Tuesday, you’d be forgiven for thinking the platform is largely a TV streaming service with some movies included as a bit of an add-on. That’s because people spend an order of magnitude more time streaming Netflix series, as well as shows acquired from third parties, than they do Netflix’s original movies.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Will Smith Action Movie Is a Hit on Netflix, But US Viewers Can't Watch It

Will Smith has a spot on Netflix's weekly Top 10 global chart, thanks to his 2019 action movie Gemini Man. However, U.S. subscribers had nothing to do with the film's success on the streamer because it is not available to stream domestically. The number one movie on the chart is Netflix's original movie The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds.
MOVIES
BGR.com

You need to watch Netflix’s dark new dystopian thriller

The Netflix original movie getting the most attention following its release on Friday, March 18, is arguably Windfall. This makes sense, given that this Hitchcockian thriller stars Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, and Jason Segel. However, this is also not to say it was the only feature-length film that Netflix released today. On the contrary, a new Swedish action-thriller starring Noomi Rapace called Black Crab has also just debuted on the streaming service, as well.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

5 shows Netflix canceled that deserved another season

It feels like Netflix has been rather trigger-happy of late, with scarcely a day going by without a new announcement of the streamer wielding the ax and canceling something. In recent days, sci-fi epic Another Life, hugely acclaimed family-drama The Baby-Sitters Club and the Mindy Kaling-scripted comedy Never Have I Ever have all been kicked to the curb. The streaming giant is tightening its belt as it faces an ever-more crowded market in the competition to keep and gain new subscribers.
TV SERIES
E! News

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in April 2022

No April Fool's, just April jewels from Netflix. On March 23, the streaming service announced what's coming to their April roster—and there's plenty of movies and TV shows to guarantee hours of binge-watching. Has spring got you feeling flirty? A few classic rom-coms will be added starting April 1...
TV SHOWS
Kate Mckinnon
Glamour

Everything Leaving Netflix in April 2022

Before Netflix makes good on its plan to crack down on users signing in to random relatives' accounts, you’ll want to binge-watch these titles that are leaving in April. The popular streaming service has to make room for the new—and new-to-Netflix—television series and movies that are expected to premiere soon. Before we embrace the new, we have to, unfortunately, say goodbye to beloved shows like Star Trek: The Next Generation and Dawson’s Creek. If you’re a fan of the James Van Der Beek and Joshua Jackson teen drama, don’t worry. The series is still available to stream on HBO Max for all your teen-angst needs. For the romantics at heart, About Time and Dear John are also leaving the platform, not to mention a void in our hearts in the shape of Channing Tatum.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, April 1

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Blade Runner 2049, Trust No One, and The Adam Project. The top of Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for Friday, April 1 is the same as yesterday's — sci-fi epic Blade Runner 2049 is No. 1, crytpocurrency crime documentary Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King is No. 2, and Ryan Reynolds sci-comedy The Adam Project is No. 3. That's not what's interesting on the list. The interesting thing is the Ryan Reynolds-led 2019 action movie 6 Underground, which is No. 10 on the list today. It's probably experiencing a resurgence in popularity due to people who watched The Adam Project clicking play on another Ryan Reynolds movie. I wonder if it's being recommended to viewers who complete The Adam Project. Netflix is good at getting people to watch more Netflix.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Netflix Movie Has Streamer's Highest Ratings of the Year

Last Friday saw the release of Netflix's latest original movie, the Ryan Reynolds-starring, Shawn Levy-directed The Adam Project. Harkening back to the likes of Amblin movies from the 1980s, and coming from two creative forces that are deeply engrained in Netflix's portfolio anyway, the film has already become a major hit for the streamer, posting their best stats of the year so far. The official Top 10 website for Netflix has been updated to reveal the first numbers for the film, revealing that The Adam Project was streamed 92.43 million hours in its first three days of release, making it the biggest movie debut on Netflix of 2022 and the biggest since Don't Look Up back in December.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Adam Project’ Soars: Ryan Reynolds Becomes Only Actor With 3 Films on Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 List (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds has added another feather to his cap. In its first three weeks of play on Netflix, his new movie The Adam Project has already cracked the streamer’s list of the top 10 most popular English-language films produced by Netflix. It now ranks at No. 7 (and could still move up).More from The Hollywood Reporter'A Madea Homecoming,' 'Free Guy' Enjoy Billion-Plus Minutes Viewed Streaming DebutsRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $500,000 to Indigenous-Focused Safe Water CharityLive-Action 'Voltron' Movie, With Rawson Marshall Thurber to Direct, Ignites Bidding War (Exclusive) With the new ranking, revealed on Tuesday, Reynolds has become the only actor...
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

Netflix Is Now Charging For Password Sharing

Uh oh. The time is finally upon us - Netflix has officially started charging users for password sharing. All good things must come to an end eventually, I guess. We already knew that this was coming - it was announced a couple of weeks ago to understandably negative reception. It's basically a whole new element to the pricing structure - people who are on your plan but live outside your household need to be added as an "extra member", albeit at a lower price than your usual subscription cost. Despite the backlash that came after the announcement, this change is now live in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Surprising Will Smith Movie Is Dominating on Netflix

Will Smith has a unique standing in the blockbuster landscape, with the actor starring in hit films for decades. In recent years, the actor has taken on some particularly interesting projects — and it looks like one is a bonafide hit while streaming on Netflix. According to Netflix's Weekly Top 10 list for their most-watched programs across the world, Smith's 2018 action film Gemini Man is the third most-watched film for the week of March 14th through March 20th. Their statistics reveal that the film was streamed for 11.84 million hours just within that week, second only to Netflix originals The Adam Project (85.36 million) and Rescued by Ruby (19.94 million). This might be particularly surprising to some, given the film's underwhelming box office returns when it was initially released.
MOVIES
Floor8

Bridgerton season 3 potential release date on Netflix

Shonda Rhymes' popular regency drama on Netflix, could already have a potential release date for its season 3! Some spoilers for season 2 up ahead, so read with caution!. Bridgerton has been a phenomenon around the world since its initial release on the streaming giant, and with the return of season 2 on March 25, its inevitable that many are looking towards the future and wondering when the next chapter in the series, based on the popular novels by Julia Quinn. will grace our screens again!
TV SERIES
CNET

'The Lost City' Movie Isn't Streaming, But Here's When it Probably Will

The Lost City hit theaters last weekend. And the COVID-19 pandemic, with its profound disruptions to new movies, triggered an unprecedented wave of theatrical films being released on streaming services at the same time they hit cinemas. HBO Max, in particular, became synonymous with the practice last year, but Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Netflix have all experimented with same-day releases.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This is pretty much the only Netflix original movie that matters right now

Netflix’s latest weekly data dump about what’s hot right now across the streaming platform globally should make Ryan Reynolds feel pretty good. Among all the movies on Netflix, for the 7-day period ending March 20, it was more likely that users were streaming his latest release The Adam Project than other Netflix original films out right now.
MOVIES
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Song “Black Betty” by Ram Jam

The thing about songs—especially blues songs—is that their origins can often have long roots. That is especially the case with the hit track “Black Betty” from the ’70s British-American rock band Ram Jam. The song, which was made famous more recently in the 2001 film Blow, is an all-time rocker, buoyed by big guitars and a big voice. But while it rose to fame again in the early 21st century, the song’s beginnings started in the early 20th.
MUSIC

