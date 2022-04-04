ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Masters: Adidas and Waffle House team up for limited-edition Tour 360 22 shoes

mahoningmatters.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing to Waffle House when you visit Augusta National may not be as traditional as the tournament champion slipping into a green jacket in Butler Cabin, but that doesn’t mean we don’t love it. So does Bubba Watson, who went to Waffle House after winning the 2014...

www.mahoningmatters.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Masters 2022: Jordan Spieth earns a staggering amount of money per shot at Augusta National

Some things go without saying. Jordan Spieth being really, really good at Augusta National is one of those things. That said, it's still impressive to see just how good Spieth has been in the Masters when it's broken down by earnings. The folks over at Pickswise, a site that gives out free picks and betting insights, had a look at which players have made the most at the iconic venue since 2012, even breaking it down by shot-to-earnings ratio.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Big Lead

Bubba Watson Served the Worst Masters Champions Dinner Menu Ever. Twice.

Tonight is the annual Masters' Champions Dinner. The menu, selected by defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, was released this morning and it sounds pretty damn good. The kind of meal one might purchase a counterfeit green dinner jacket to sneak into. Is it one of the best Masters dinners ever? We'll leave that to the attendees to decide, but we definitely know it won't be the worst. That honor belongs to Bubba Watson.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Bubba Watson
FOXBusiness

Tiger Woods explains shoe choice despite Nike endorsement deal

Tiger Woods said Tuesday he intends on playing at the Masters this week and will go through another practice round just to make sure he’ll be up to the task. Before Woods addressed the media at Augusta National, his attire during the practice rounds was making a lot of noise. Woods has a deal with Nike to use their equipment but has chosen to wear FootJoy shoes instead.
AUGUSTA, GA
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods SPOTTED on official Masters scoreboard at Augusta National

Tiger Woods' name appeared on one of the giant official scoreboards at Augusta National, strongly suggesting that he will participate in The Masters. According to @TWLegion on Twitter, Woods was spotted on one of the iconic white scoreboards by a fan who attended the Augusta National Women's Amateur in the week.
GOLF
WSAV News 3

Masters notebook: Tiger’s presence, shoes cause a ruckus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods is wearing Nike apparel this week, as always. Except the shoes. Such is the power of Woods: Not only is his mere presence at Augusta National this week a huge story — whether he decides to play in the Masters — but he’s also created a huge side story […]
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac’s Masters Towel Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac is ready for The Masters. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality unveiled her 2022 Masters towel on social media on Tuesday morning. Spiranac, who played at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has since become a sports media personality. Tuesday morning, Spiranac unveiled...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waffle House#Shoes#Augusta National#Butler Cabin#Lefty#Adidas Com
Golf.com

What it’s like to rinse a ball on Augusta National’s 12th hole with the green jacket on the line

Ed. note: Just as Augusta National is the ultimate insiders’ club, the Masters is the ultimate insiders’ tournament. Nearly nine decades after the storied venue was founded, the Augusta Experience has remained shrouded in mystery. To unlock some of its secrets, we asked those who have been part of the experience to describe one element of what makes Augusta Augusta and the Masters the Masters. The fourth installment of our “What It’s Like…” series (below) was contributed by 10-time PGA Tour winner Larry Nelson.
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf Digest

Masters 2022: The best pictures from Monday at Augusta National

The start of Masters week brought a series of refreshing returns. It marked the return of the most anticipated week on the golf calendar. It brough the return of full Masters galleries after two years of limited or no spectators. And it saw the return of Tiger Woods, who played a practice round 14 months after a debilitating car accident, with all signs pointing to an improbable return to the first tee on Thursday. With major championship excitement in the air, Golf Digest photographers J.D. Cuban, Adam Glanzman, and Ben Walton captured a series of riveting images at Augusta National.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Sports
Sourcing Journal

Why Adidas Teamed Up With This Traceability Tech

Click here to read the full article. Adidas is working to eliminate supply-chain surprises as it ramps up its use of better-for-the-planet materials. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAdidas Hits Out at Fashion Nova in Sneaker SpatNavigating the Impending 'Tsunami' of the New York Fashion ActGanni Teams with Provenance to Trace Denim Supply ChainBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Billionaire Boys Club and COMME des GARÇONS Team Up for Limited-Edition Wallet Capsule

Billionaire Boys Club and COMME des GARÇONS have teamed team up for a limited-edition wallet capsule. Washed in vibrant shades of sky blue, red-orange, lime green, yellow, fuschia and black, the collaboration features 4 wallet offerings. The included bi-fold and zip styles also come complete with signature Billionaire Boys Club logos like the astronaut, running dog and cones and bones. COMME des GARÇONS’ name logo appears on the interior of each wallet in metallic gold lettering.
APPAREL
Mashed

Redditors Are Jealous Of These Limited-Edition Chick-Fil-A Socks

It's probably safe to say that people who love Chick-fil-A, really love Chick-fil-A. How else do you explain the North Carolina man who delayed bringing his pregnant wife to the hospital after she went into labor just so he could satisfy his desire for Chick-fil-A nuggets? While not all dedicated fans of this popular chicken chain let childbirth take a temporary backseat to nuggets, they might show loyalty by becoming a member of the Signature Rewards program.
APPAREL
iheart.com

White Castle Teams Up With Puma For Shoe Collab

Now you can wear White Castle's Cheese Sliders on your feet! White Castle and Puma have teamed up to create the PUMA x White Castle RS-X sneaker. It is an orange, tan and brown colorway reflective of the White Castle Cheese Slider. The sneaker has other White Castle tributes like a the logo and the words, what you crave on the tongue. It has a pattern of grilled onions on the inner footbed. It also has 5 cents printed near the top lace eyelet in honor of the original White Castle burger costing 5 cents back in 1921.
APPAREL
Marie Claire

Rothy's Debuts Limited-Edition "Collector's Editions"

I don't know about you, but when I'm shopping for a pair of shoes, I like a comfortable, versatile pair that I can absolutely live in (for someone who owns more shoes than I can count, I tend to wear the same two pairs over and over). With the ever-increasing rate at which climate change is impacting the earth, I also like to make sure my fashion purchases are good for the planet. With these two priorities in mind, I'm about to have the greatest weekend, because San Francisco-based brand Rothy's is releasing the first incarnation of their Collector's Editions, a new series for Rothy's superfans that will include both purses and shoes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Pepsi and IHOP Team Up for Limited-Edition Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola

Pepsi is celebrating pancake lovers everywhere with their latest limited-edition flavor. In partnership with restaurant chain IHOP, the soda giant has created Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola — a new beverage that they say "combines the indulgent flavor profile of maple syrup with the crisp, refreshing caramel notes of a Pepsi."
BUSINESS
TMZ.com

Spice Up Your Toy Collection With These Limited Edition Figurines

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. If you're looking for something new and unique to add to your collection, RabbotZ is for you. These distinctive vinyl figures are miniature works of collectible art created by independent artists from around the globe.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy