ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akwesasne, NY

Marcia A. Thompson, 77, of Akwesasne

By Submitted by funeral home
wwnytv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAKWESASNE (WWNY) - Marcia A. Thompson, 77, of St. Regis...

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

US to announce sanctions on Putin's adult children

(CNN) — The US is expected to announce it is sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's adult children when it rolls out a new sanctions package on Wednesday, according to sources familiar with the package. Putin has acknowledged two adult daughters. The Biden administration is also eying an expansion of...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Biden extends student loan freeze through August

President Biden on Wednesday extended the pandemic moratorium on federal student loan payments and interest accrual through August, ending just three months before the midterm elections. The president announced the extension until August 31 in a statement, citing the still ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “To enable Americans to...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Massena, NY
City
Akwesasne, NY
NBC News

Twitter to launch edit feature for tweets, company says

Twitter users will soon be able to tweak their posts with an edit button, a feature that has been its most requested for "many years," a company official said Tuesday. In a statement, the social media giant said it had been working on the feature since 2021 and will begin testing it in the coming months.
INTERNET
NBC News

Elon Musk’s joining Twitter’s board of directors should sound alarm bells

On Tuesday, Twitter announced that Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, would be joining its board of directors. The news comes a day after he bought more than 9 percent of the company’s stock. Parag Agrawal, the company’s CEO, tweeted: “Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board.” But Musk’s worrisome track record of using social media irresponsibly should raise huge questions about whether, as a member of the board, he’ll ensure that the platform cracks down on the potentially deadly disinformation that threatens our country.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwny
NBC News

Ivanka Trump to testify Tuesday before House Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump, the daughter and senior White House adviser of former President Donald Trump, is set to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday, three sources tell NBC News. It was not immediately clear whether Ivanka Trump's expected testimony would happen in-person or virtually. Ivanka...
POTUS
The Hill

Building near deadly Surfside condo collapse ordered evacuated

A North Miami Beach, Fla., apartment complex near the Surfside condo building that collapsed last year was evacuated after engineers determined that the structure was not safe. On Monday, the city of North Miami Beach received a letter from Bronislaus P. Taurinski Structural Engineers saying that the five-story building, known...
SURFSIDE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy