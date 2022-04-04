ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloud County, KS

Cloud County women win meet

Concordia Blade-Empire
 1 day ago

WICHITA, Kan. — Continuing to add national qualifiers to the list of athletes that will compete at the 2022 NJCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in May, the Cloud County Community College women's track team continued their recent stretch of strong performances with a team title over 26 other teams at...

www.bladeempire.com

