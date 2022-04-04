ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Black History Month - Wax Museum at McAdory Elementary School

By Seth Holloway
thecutoffnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck it out! McAdory Elementary School presents a Wax Museum for...

www.thecutoffnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Smithville Elementary School students display artwork for Black History Month

SMITHVILLE- The town of Smithville partnered with the Smithville Event Committee in distributing coloring sheets to third-grade through sixth-grade students at Smithville Elementary School in honor of Black History month. Assistant teacher Rita Shelton served as staff facilitator for the project with the students. “The event committee and town officials...
SMITHVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black History Month#The Detail#Mcadory Elementary School#A Wax Museum
WMBB

Panama City Publishing Museum celebrates Women’s History Month

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Publishing Company Museum is celebrating Women’s History Month with a special exhibit. It features women in Florida who made significant contributions to society that may have been forgotten. The exhibit includes native and Spanish women from the 1500s, to Floridians pioneering change in the 1960s. Museum leaders […]
PANAMA CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy