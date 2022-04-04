Black History Month - Wax Museum at McAdory Elementary School

SMITHVILLE- The town of Smithville partnered with the Smithville Event Committee in distributing coloring sheets to third-grade through sixth-grade students at Smithville Elementary School in honor of Black History month. Assistant teacher Rita Shelton served as staff facilitator for the project with the students. “The event committee and town officials...
HARRISON, TN (WDEF) – Black History Month came to life at Harrison Elementary School. Third graders became historic figures in a living wax museum. Students and visitors both learned a lot. Kyle Powers is in charge of Student Success at Harrison Elementary. He explains, “All through February, they do...
UScellular announced the three winners of its 15th annual Black History Month Art Contest with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia at a special celebration at the Boys & Girls Club’s 9th Street club last week. Public voting for the finalists’ art was available online, and the winning...
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - A Belleview teacher is one of three educators statewide to win the excellence in education award as part of the state’s Black History Month contest. Governor Ron DeSantis is awarding Rennee Rice, who teaches at Belleview Middle School after she was nominated by her fellow teachers.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Publishing Company Museum is celebrating Women’s History Month with a special exhibit. It features women in Florida who made significant contributions to society that may have been forgotten. The exhibit includes native and Spanish women from the 1500s, to Floridians pioneering change in the 1960s. Museum leaders […]
A group of children in Newark had a special visit from New Jersey’s first lady. Tammy Murphy visited Michelle Obama Elementary School on Wednesday as part of Women’s History Month. Murphy joined the first and second graders at the school to answer questions, pose for pictures and offer...
