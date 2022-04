WHITEWATER Summer Session registration at UW-Whitewater is open. Summer Session is a series of approximately three-week sessions held between May 23 and Aug. 13. The Summer Session term allows students to take up to four credits over the course of a summer, one three-credit course at a time. Part of the Finish-in-Four initiative developed to...

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 22 DAYS AGO