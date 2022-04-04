ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moundsville, WV

Delegate Presents Grant to Moundsville Girls Softball Association

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lG3ny_0ezOZeHl00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, Along with County Commissioner John Gruzinskas recently presented the Moundsville girls softball association with $1,000 to help maintain fields.

Reynolds, was able to secure the funds through the Local Economic Development Assistance program, which is funded through legislative appropriation and reserved to assist West Virginia communities.

I’m proud to be able to help support girls softball,” Reynolds said. “We all know how important youth sports are to the community, and I will always look for ways to secure the resources.” Reynolds said.” County Commissioner John Gruzinskas was a big help getting this grant funds to the fields.”

Reynolds is a Moundsville native who serves on several committees in the House of Delegates: Energy and Manufacturing, Government Organization, Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security as well as Workforce Development.

Comments / 1

Related
Lootpress

WVU names College of Law clinic director

MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – This week attorney Stephanie M. Coleman was appointed program director of West Virginia University College of Law’s Low Income Taxpayer Clinic. Coleman brings a substantial amount of experience to the position, having managed both Legal Aid clinics in West Virginia and Legal Services in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Central Sisters holds its all-female career fair in Moundsville

Saturday, March 26, 2022, Central Sisters will have its inaugural all-female career fair from 10:30 am to 12 pm at Central School in Moundsville. Central Sisters is a female youth mentoring program involving the fifth-grade females of Central Elementary School and the high school females at John Marshall High School. The event showcases females in […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
Lootpress

WVMA Unveils New Conference Name, Focus

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Manufacturers Association is transforming its annual conference to reflect modern trends in their industry. What formerly was known as the Marcellus and Manufacturing Development Conference now will take place as the 2022 Manufacturing and Energy Growth Summit, or MEGS. The WVMA will hold this annual conference in Wheeling for the first time, giving attendees the opportunity to visit the Northern Panhandle.
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Moundsville, WV
Sports
City
Moundsville, WV
Moundsville, WV
Government
Wilson County News

Stockdale ISD Education Foundation presents grants

The Stockdale ISD Education Foundation recently awarded another round of grants to district staff. •Karen Coston — Art Beautification Project, $600. •Vicki Root — Setting the Stage: Full STEAM Ahead, $4,000. •Jeff Stavinoha and Jenna Cotter — Outdoor Garden and Learning Center, $2,000. •Randy Lynn — Lighting...
STOCKDALE, TX
WVNS

Hospice of SWV prepares for 17th annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — At a press conference Tuesday, April 5, Hope Duncan, the Director of Public Relations for Hospice of Southern West Virginia announced exciting news for the 17th annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair. An event Duncan hopes is a bigger success than last year’s event. “(Of) Course 2020 we were unable […]
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Sports#Delegate#Veterans Affairs#Homeland Security#Workforce Development
Lootpress

Delegate Presents Grant to McMechen V.F.D.

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, recently presented the City of McMechen with $1,000 to help maintain the McMechen Volunteer Fire Department’s building. Reynolds, who first was elected to the Legislature in 2020, was able to secure the funds through the Local Economic Development Assistance program,...
MCMECHEN, WV
Lootpress

City Clean Up Day announced for Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Bluefield announced this morning the dates for its city-wide Clean Up Day, which will take place later this month. Local businesses and residents are being asked to spare some time in the interest of coming together to tidy up the city for the benefit of all residents in the community.
BLUEFIELD, WV
Lootpress

College Softball: Concord uses small ball to sweep Glenville

Athens – Glenville State softball coach Sara Scoone was happy with what her pitchers did in Wednesday’s doubleheader matchup with Concord. Her dissatisfaction came with the defense behind them. Concord capitalized on six Glenville State errors across two games, sweeping the twin bill 2-0 and 7-3 in Athens.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Athens Messenger

Albany School tailored for autistic students

Editors note: In recognition of Autism Awareness Month, The Athens Messenger wants to shed some light on services that are available in the area for parents of autistic children. New Story Schools is just one example of a facility that serves the autistic community. ALBANY – Unlike many traditional private charter schools, New Story Schools offers a staff and lesson plans that are specifically tailored for children and teens who have been diagnosed with autism. ...
ALBANY, OH
Lootpress

Monster truck tour returning to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Renegade Monster Truck Tour will be making its return to Beckley, West Virginia next month for a night of thrilling action for the whole family. The show will take place on May 7, 2022, and will feature exciting performing acts such as Toxic, Monster...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Forest Stewardship Program sign-up period now open

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Division of Forestry (WVDOF) announced that the sign-up period for the Forest Stewardship Program began today, April 6. Landowners in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed region, which includes Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan and Pendleton counties, are encouraged to apply. The Program assists landowners with the management of the forest on their properties and provides financial assistance to eligible applicants.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

WVa highway cleanup program taking registrations for event

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s highway cleanup event is set for this month, and the state Department of Environmental Protection is taking registrations. Individuals and organizations can register to pick up trash on state–maintained roads. The Adopt–A–Highway program provides garbage bags, work gloves and safety vests for workers.
POLITICS
Lootpress

WV Legislature announces job opportunities

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Legislature made an announcement this morning outlining a number of positions for which applicants are currently being sought. The positions, all full-time, were all posted recently, with one making its way to the legislature website just this morning. The position in question...
POLITICS
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy