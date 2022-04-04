Delegate Presents Grant to Moundsville Girls Softball Association

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, Along with County Commissioner John Gruzinskas recently presented the Moundsville girls softball association with $1,000 to help maintain fields.

Reynolds, was able to secure the funds through the Local Economic Development Assistance program, which is funded through legislative appropriation and reserved to assist West Virginia communities.

I’m proud to be able to help support girls softball,” Reynolds said. “We all know how important youth sports are to the community, and I will always look for ways to secure the resources.” Reynolds said.” County Commissioner John Gruzinskas was a big help getting this grant funds to the fields.”

Reynolds is a Moundsville native who serves on several committees in the House of Delegates: Energy and Manufacturing, Government Organization, Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security as well as Workforce Development.