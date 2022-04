Tommy Hilfiger sold his Aspen, Colorado mansion for $50 million earlier this year. This was about 3 months after he purchased the home for about $30 million. The homes in the elite communities of this area are really something to look at. Many of them are incredibly unique, and it's easy to see why the area is easy pickings for rich celebrities. Remind me to come back to the topic of celebrities who live in Aspen that we know of.

ASPEN, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO