Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Huntington man pleaded guilty today to being a felon in possession of firearms.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Marshall Lee Graves II, 37, admitted he illegally possessed three loaded firearms recovered by law enforcement officers while executing a search warrant of his residence in November 2019. Graves had previously been convicted in the United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia of possession with intent to distribute cocaine in 2014.

Graves is scheduled to be sentenced on July 18, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement. The Huntington Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) conducted the investigation.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Courtney L. Cremeans is prosecuting the case. Former Assistant United States Attorney Patrick J. Jeffrey also handled the case.