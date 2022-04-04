Detroit Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Michigan man pleaded guilty today to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Terrell Jerome Greenlee, also known as Julian Johnson, 34, of Detroit, admitted that on October 17, 2021, officers responded to a call for emergency assistance in Huntington. The caller stated Greenlee brandished and pointed a firearm at her. Officers responded and located Greenlee, who was in possession of a loaded firearm that had previously been reported as stolen. Greenlee admitted that at the time he possessed the firearm, he knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because he had been convicted in the Circuit Court of Cabell County, West Virginia of first-degree robbery in May 2014.

Greenlee is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement. The Huntington Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) conducted the investigation.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Courtney L. Cremeans is prosecuting the case.