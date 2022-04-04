ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Tiger talk overjoys Masters fans but Lefty is missed

By George Eskola
 1 day ago

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – For weeks it’s been the talk of the golf world.

Woods… will he or won’t he? Now, all eyes are on Augusta and the name on nearly every tongue is Tiger.

They were checking out who was on the course for this practice round, Tiger was the name they most wanted to see.

“Cause he’s the best, he’s the GOAT,” said Jordan Seale, from Houston.

It’s been 14 months since Woods car accident, his injured leg requiring surgery. But Woods is here preparing to play; the fans, overjoyed.

Monday updates from The Masters Tournament

“I think it’s amazing, I think it’s good for golf, I think it’s good for Augusta, I think it’s good for tourism,” said Falon Chancellor, from Evans, Georgia.

“Tiger Woods really put Augusta on the map when he first came and played at Augusta National. It will be a treat to be able to see him out here today,” said Mike James, of Suwanee, Georgia.

“Tiger brings so much to the game, so much excitement fan recognition he is just golf right now,” said Mike Lusero, from Papillion Nebraska.

“Tiger Woods has influenced golf more than any person has influenced anything ever, I worship the ground he walks on,” said Mitchell Anderson of Salt Lake City, Utah.

As the fans will Woods to play, another favorite Phil Michelson is not entered.

UPDATE: “I feel like I am going to play,” Tiger Woods plans to play in 2022 Masters Tournament

He is on the list of past champions not playing.

“He’s so conscientious and friendly to the crowd and the people and acknowledge every one that spoke to him I think golf needs him too and I will miss him,” said Lusero.

Despite being a three-time champion Phil Michelson is not scheduled in the Masters interview area.

Tiger tells all on Tuesday, at Augusta National Golf Club.

