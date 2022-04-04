ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallace, ID

A picture that tells a story

By MOLLY ROBERTS
Shoshone News Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALLACE — “Hispanic culture calls this type of art a Viaje, which means a ‘trip.’ This also translates to ‘a picture that tells a story.”. Using a medium of ballpoint-pen and working for 225 hours, Zach Newton has created his first art piece in a new series that he plans on...

