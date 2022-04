Click here to read the full article. Budding reggae star Lila Iké embraces kindness, care, and warmth on her first new song of 2022, “True Love.” The swooning cut, Iké explained in a statement, came from a freestyle she did about a year ago as she tried to parse the emotional turmoil and heaviness of the pandemic. The result is a self-care anthem, arriving with a music video — directed by Ayana Rivière — that finds Iké crooning the song on a beach, in the stars, and then a sprawling field, from which she ascends to the heavens in the clip’s...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO