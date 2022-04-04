ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Dejounte Murray on respiratory illness: I lost 7-8 pounds and been feeling awful

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EXHir_0ezOJRBq00

Dejounte Murray: I Randomly Got Sick And It Sucks It Happen At This Crucial Time While Me And The Team Are Rolling. I Lost 7-8 Pounds And Been Feeling Awful And Doing Everything To Get Healthy First Then Working Out To Get Ready To Help The Team Get In This Play In And Fight For The Playoffs.

Source: Twitter @DejounteMurray

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Spurs are once again listing Dejounte Murray as OUT for tomorrow’s game in Denver with a respiratory illness. Pop said DJ tried to give it a go last night but had no energy prior to the game. I wonder if they’re just preemptively making the decision to not mess with the thin air. – 5:59 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Pop says he expects Dejounte Murray to be ready for the next game.

Murray was very close to playing tonight according to Pop. – 9:29 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Dejounte Murray, like Tim Duncan, is more inclined to put an arm around a teammate’s shoulder rather than wag a finger in their face.

“He has…been patient with them, kind of the way Timmy was patient with guys we would bring in every year,” Pop said.

expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a…6:37 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Spurs Update:

Joshua Primo is available. Dejounte Murray (upper respiratory illness) and Jakob Poeltl (low back;tightness) are out for today’s game vs Blazers. – 6:19 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The Spurs will be without Dejounte Murray (non-COVID upper respiratory illness) again tonight vs. Portland. Jakob Poeltl (lower back tightness) was a late addition to the “out” list as well. – 6:09 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

30-point, 15-assist performances this season (via @ESPNStatsInfo):

Luka Doncic (3)

James Harden

Trae Young

Dejounte Murray – 3:31 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Dejounte Murray is questionable for Sunday’s game against Portland.

Josh Primo is probable with left hamstring tightness.

Romeo Langford is off the injury report

Woodard II and Stewart are with Austin

McDermott out due to injury – 2:36 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Spurs Update:

Dejounte Murray (upper respiratory illness) is out for tonight’s contest vs the Blazers. – 8:32 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

#Spurs All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray (upper respiratory illness) is out tonight against the #Blazers. – 8:31 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Spurs say Dejounte Murray is out tonight with a respiratory illness. – 8:05 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Dejounte Murray is out tonight with upper respiratory illness per Spurs – 8:04 PM

Tom Orsborn: Spurs will be without Dejounte Murray again Tuesday night. He’s still plagued by the upper respiratory illness that forced him to miss the last two games. Good news for Spurs is that Tre Jones has played well filling in. -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / April 4, 2022

Paul Garcia: Dejounte Murray is OUT with upper respiratory illness. Jakob Poeltl is now OUT with low back tightness. Primo is available -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / April 3, 2022

Tom Orsborn: Spurs have downgraded Dejounte Murray from available to out tonight due to a non-COVID, upper-respiratory illness. -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / April 1, 2022

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+

Followers

140K+

Posts

35M+

Views

Follow USA TODAY Sports Media Group and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
MySanAntonio

Spurs fans shower sick Dejounte Murray in 'sana, sana, colita de rana' vibes

After missing two games, Spurs star Dejounte Murray revealed why he's sidelined and San Antonians are losing their minds. People are either ready to trade immune systems with him or give him a "sana, sana, colita de rana" healing to make him available for the team's last few games. The Spurs have four games left as they vie for a play-in position after being doubted all season long.
NBA
The Spun

Kevin Durant Calls Out Stephen A. Smith: NBA World Reacts

On a recent episode of First Take, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith quoted a fake report regarding James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The report that Smith mentioned was from a Twitter page, called Ballsack Sports. This account constantly posts fabricated stories to generate some buzz on social media. Clearly, Smith...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tre Jones
Person
Romeo Langford
Person
Dejounte Murray
Person
Tim Duncan
fadeawayworld.net

Kyle Lowry's Statue Spotted In Toronto Ahead Of Raptors Game Vs. Miami Heat: "The Greatest Raptor Of All-Time"

Kyle Lowry is incredibly beloved in Toronto. While he wasn't rafted by the city, he did make his mark in the NBA as the starting point guard of the team for over half a decade. Lowry helped the Raptors become perennial contenders in the East alongside DeMar DeRozan. Ultimately, Lowry was on the team when they won the 2019 Championship with Kawhi Leonard on the squad.
NBA
numberfire.com

Gabe Vincent (toe) replacing Kyle Lowry (rest) in Heat lineup Tuesday

Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (toe) will start on Tuesday versus the Charlotte Hornets. Vincent has been cleared to play and he will replace Kyle Lowry (rest) in the starting lineup. Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, and Bam Adebayo will fill out the rest of the starting five.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Respiratory Illness#Dj#Spurs
numberfire.com

Cavs' Evan Mobley (ankle) out again Tuesday

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (ankle sprain) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Mobley will miss his fifth straight game while nursing a sprained ankle. Moses Brown has been playing with the starters since Mobley's injury. Mobley has started each of his 67 games this season,...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
140K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy