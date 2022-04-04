Dejounte Murray on respiratory illness: I lost 7-8 pounds and been feeling awful

Dejounte Murray: I Randomly Got Sick And It Sucks It Happen At This Crucial Time While Me And The Team Are Rolling. I Lost 7-8 Pounds And Been Feeling Awful And Doing Everything To Get Healthy First Then Working Out To Get Ready To Help The Team Get In This Play In And Fight For The Playoffs.

Source: Twitter @DejounteMurray

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Spurs are once again listing Dejounte Murray as OUT for tomorrow’s game in Denver with a respiratory illness. Pop said DJ tried to give it a go last night but had no energy prior to the game. I wonder if they’re just preemptively making the decision to not mess with the thin air. – 5:59 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Pop says he expects Dejounte Murray to be ready for the next game.

Murray was very close to playing tonight according to Pop. – 9:29 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Dejounte Murray, like Tim Duncan, is more inclined to put an arm around a teammate’s shoulder rather than wag a finger in their face.

“He has…been patient with them, kind of the way Timmy was patient with guys we would bring in every year,” Pop said.

expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 6:37 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Spurs Update:

Joshua Primo is available. Dejounte Murray (upper respiratory illness) and Jakob Poeltl (low back;tightness) are out for today’s game vs Blazers. – 6:19 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The Spurs will be without Dejounte Murray (non-COVID upper respiratory illness) again tonight vs. Portland. Jakob Poeltl (lower back tightness) was a late addition to the “out” list as well. – 6:09 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

30-point, 15-assist performances this season (via @ESPNStatsInfo):

Luka Doncic (3)

James Harden

Trae Young

Dejounte Murray – 3:31 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Dejounte Murray is questionable for Sunday’s game against Portland.

Josh Primo is probable with left hamstring tightness.

Romeo Langford is off the injury report

Woodard II and Stewart are with Austin

McDermott out due to injury – 2:36 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Spurs Update:

Dejounte Murray (upper respiratory illness) is out for tonight’s contest vs the Blazers. – 8:32 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

#Spurs All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray (upper respiratory illness) is out tonight against the #Blazers. – 8:31 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Spurs say Dejounte Murray is out tonight with a respiratory illness. – 8:05 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Dejounte Murray is out tonight with upper respiratory illness per Spurs – 8:04 PM

Tom Orsborn: Spurs will be without Dejounte Murray again Tuesday night. He’s still plagued by the upper respiratory illness that forced him to miss the last two games. Good news for Spurs is that Tre Jones has played well filling in. -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / April 4, 2022

Paul Garcia: Dejounte Murray is OUT with upper respiratory illness. Jakob Poeltl is now OUT with low back tightness. Primo is available -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / April 3, 2022

Tom Orsborn: Spurs have downgraded Dejounte Murray from available to out tonight due to a non-COVID, upper-respiratory illness. -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / April 1, 2022