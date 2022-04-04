ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkin, NC

Two promoted at Surrey Bank

By Elkin Tribune
Elkin Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Board of Directors of Surrey Bancorp (OTC Pink Sheets: SRYB), the parent company of Surrey Bank & Trust, has promoted Pedro (Peter) A. Pequeno II to president of both the parent company and the bank. The board also promoted William (Bill) A. Johnson to senior vice president and chief lending...

www.elkintribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hillsdale Daily News

County National Bank announces promotions

John R. Waldron, president and CEO of County National Bank, announced the recent promotion of several members of the CNB team. Ray Briner has been promoted to commercial loan lfficer. He joined County National Bank in August of 2009 and has 12 years of banking experience. He served CNB as a credit analyst and transitioned to the senior analyst position before moving into the commercial loan department as a lender. He serves on city council in Hillsdale for Ward 4, current Secretary and Board Member of the Exchange Club (Past President), and board member and treasurer of the Hillsdale County Fair. He also volunteers at the Hillsdale High School football games taking tickets and as a softball and basketball coach for the Hillsdale Recreation Department. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from International Business College.
HILLSDALE, MI
Romesentinel.com

NBT Bank promotes four area leaders

NORWICH — NBT Bank has announced promotions and expanded responsibilities for members of its Mohawk Valley leadership team, including Tricia Bushee, Alicia Brockway, Karen Williams and Mary Ann Hallak-Serwatka. “The depth of experience and knowledge these leaders possess has been pivotal to supporting the needs of our customers and...
NORWICH, NY
country1037fm.com

Good News North Carolina, Gas Relief Stimulus Money Could Come Soon

With gas prices soaring and poised to stay about $4 a gallon for the near future Congress is searching to provide some help. Democrats in the House have introduced multiple proposed bills with the intent of sending gas relief stimulus money to Americans. The plans are slightly reminiscent of 2021’s proposal which sent $1,400 stimulus checks to many individuals.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Elkin, NC
City
Mount Airy, NC
City
Edward, NC
Lincoln Journal Star

NAI FMA Realty promotes one associate, hires two

NAI FMA Realty has announced the recent promotion of property management associate Tammy Walter, and the hiring of Shawn Herzog and Lindsay Weiner. Walter has been promoted to senior property manager. A tenured associate of the property management division, she has more than 18 years of experience in Lincoln’s real estate community and oversees over 1.3 million square feet of commercial property, including Union Bank Place, formerly the Wells Fargo Center, a 312,000-square foot office building, and a 600,000-square-foot portfolio of retail and office buildings for a local developer. Walter is a licensed real estate agent and has earned the accredited residential manager certification from the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM). She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Phoenix.
LINCOLN, NE
Elkin Tribune

Local group plans financial literacy program

DOBSON — If ever there was a time to watch every dollar, it arguably is now with inflation surging, and a local organization is planning a program to aid consumers in this regard. The N.C. Cooperative Extension office in Dobson has announced a one-hour financial literacy class as part...
DOBSON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Bank#The Board Of Directors#Surrey Bancorp#Sryb#Surrey Bank Trust#Northwes
Elkin Tribune

Real Estate Transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Elkin Tribune

PTK Honor Society at SCC receives Regional Awards

Members of Surry Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society recently attended Carolinas Regional Awards Ceremonies where they received multiple awards. The award recognitions include: Most Distinguished Chapter in the Carolinas Region; Beta Tau Continued Excellence Award for being a Distinguished Chapter for at least three years; Five Star Chapter; Distinguished Honors in Action Project; Distinguished Honors in Action Theme One: The Heirs of Our Ways; Distinguished College Project; Carolinas Region Super Stars; Outstanding Participation in Carolinas Region Honors in Action Project; and Outstanding Participation in Carolinas Region Service Project.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Elkin Tribune

Explore Elkin: Building on success

Explore Elkin chairman Jeff Eidson updated supporters on accomplishments and plans for the organization. Explore Elkin merchandise was available for purchase at a booth set up by American Aquatic. A view of some of the treats supplied by Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. A lot can happen in five years —...
ELKIN, NC
Elkin Tribune

Elkin Ridge holds ribbon-cutting

A ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for Elkin Ridge Apartments, which offers 66 new apartments for families in Elkin and the surrounding area, was held on Wednesday, March 30. The $9.9 million project was led by former state lawmaker Jim Harrell’s real estate company Chatham Banks Development Group. On Wednesday,...
ELKIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Elkin Tribune

Job fair draws workers, employers

Rid-A-Bug Exterminating is one of the local businesses with a booth set up at the job fair. Representatives from local businesses at the job fair take a few moments to chat and get ready before the start of the fair. Farm Bureau of Yadkin was onhand with a booth on...
ELKIN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy