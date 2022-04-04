ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Dwayne Stephens leaves Michigan St to lead Western Michigan

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Western Michigan has hired longtime Michigan State assistant Dwayne Stephens to lead its basketball program....

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reveals If Kansas’ NCAA Title Could Be Revoked

Just two days ago, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks added another national title to the school’s illustrious history. Kansas used an historic comeback to take down the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night. After falling down 40-25 in the first half, the Jayhawks erased a 15-point deficit en route to a 72-69 victory.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Ohio State Football Starter Is Reportedly Transferring

Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Ohio State defensive back to plan his departure on Monday. Shaw started 12 games for the Buckeyes last season, recording 59 tackles, one interception, and a fumble recovery. Yet the redshirt junior was likely to lose playing time in a replenished secondary welcoming back Josh Proctor from a leg injury along with other incoming recruits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Spun

Gonzaga Rumor Shot Down: College Basketball World Reacts

Amidst a wave of conference realignment around the NCAA, rumors regarding a possible Big East expansion have begun to swirl. The most intriguing name mentioned as a possible program to join the conference’s current 11-team field is the mid-major powerhouse Gonzaga Bulldogs. But on Wednesday, college basketball insider Jeff...
SPOKANE, WA
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Izzo
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KEYT

NCAA Frozen Four in Boston a clash of the Midwest and West

BOSTON (AP) — The NCAA Frozen Four features a foursome that doesn’t include any teams from the East. It’s the first time since 2011 that the Eastern schools were shut out. Michigan will play Denver in the early semifinal on Thursday, with Minnesota and Minnesota State meeting in the nightcap. The field has already claimed 22 NCAA hockey titles, with Minnesota State the only school still in search of its first. Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay, Minnesota’s Ben Myers and Denver’s Bobby Brink are all finalists for the Hobey Baker Award that goes to the top player in college hockey.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Broncos#Ap#Spartans#Hall Of Fame#Western Michigan
K102.5

Which Kalamazoo High School Rivalry Is The Biggest

There's nothing like playing a sport and being brought into the traditions of the team and the long history, especially when rivalry week approaches. Every team treats rivalry week much different than every other week, because everyone wants to win from the top man to the last parent. You're about to be looking across at a group of guys or girls who dislike you simply for the colors you have on. This only means one thing, WAR!
KALAMAZOO, MI
KEYT

Milwaukee Bucks sign Argentinian guard Luca Vildoza

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have added some backcourt depth by signing Luca Vildoza. Vildoza is a 26-year-old guard from Argentina. He played two NBA Las Vegas Summer League games last year with the New York Knicks. The Knicks waived him in early October. The 6-foot-3 Vildoza was named the Spanish ACB League Finals MVP in 2020 after helping Baskonia win the league title. He played for Baskonia from 2017-21. He averaged 10.6 points, 3.5 assists, 1.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 24.5 minutes in 62 games across EuroLeague and Spanish ACB competition in the 2020-21 season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WILX-TV

In My View: Stephens leaving MSU after 19 years

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Congratulations to Dwayne Stephens, a first time college basketball head coach after 23 years as an assistant. 19 of those were at Michigan State. Now 50, Stephens is the new head coach at Western Michigan. Whether all the winning at MSU he has been around will carry over remains to be seen.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KEYT

Silver says NBA plans to keep next All-Star Game in Utah

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA plans to keep its next All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, despite its opposition to Utah’s ban on transgender youth athletes playing on girls teams. The Utah Jazz are set to host the event next February but there was speculation the league could take it away because of what the team called “discriminatory legislation.” But Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday the event will stay put as planned. The NBA pulled the 2017 All-Star Game out of Charlotte because of its opposition to a North Carolina law known as HB2 that limited anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay and transgender people.
NBA
WNEM

Two mid-Michigan basketball coaches honored by Associated Press

TV5 Sports - Spirit vs. Greyhounds, MSU football spring practice begins. It’s the last call for the Saginaw Spirit if they want to make the playoffs and spring football practice is starting for Michigan State University. High School Hoops Highlights - March 25. Updated: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:16...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Beecher student named AP's Division 3 Player of the Year

The Great Lakes Loons are back in Michigan and took to the Dow Diamond to get ready for the season opener. A pair of local high school girls’ basketball coaches have been honored by the Associated Press. TV5 Sports - Spirit vs. Greyhounds, MSU football spring practice begins. Updated:...
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy