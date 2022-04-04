No announcements on Judge extension as opening day nears

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
UPDATE (2:30 p.m.): Carlos Beltran followed up to say that he wanted to “clarify” his comments and that he “hopes” the Yankees and Aaron Judge will agree to a contract extension. ***. TAMPA — Carlos Beltran seemed to speak matter-of-factly about a new contract extension between...
TAMPA — It’s the final day of Yankees spring training. A lot happened since cap started March 14. Here are eight things that stood out, in no particular order, and with the caveat that these are things that stood out to me — not necessarily the biggest issues or storylines that dominated camp.
Did Carlos Beltran just share breaking news about Aaron Judge and his future with the New York Yankees?. During coverage of the Yankees-Phillies spring training game on YES network on Monday, Beltran spoke matter-of-factly about Judge’s future in the Big Apple. He very clearly hinted at the fact the...
Veteran left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve has been informed that he’ll make the Mets’ Opening Day roster, Shreve himself tells Tim Healey of Newsday (Twitter link). Shreve signed a minor league deal back on March 17. This’ll be Shreve’s second stint with the Mets, and it’s a well-earned roster...
After the lockout and delayed start of the 2022 Baseball Season, I guess we can wait 1 more day for the Red Sox to begin play! Opening Day, scheduled for Thursday, April 7th has been postponed because of the threat of inclement weather. Friday, April 8th was a scheduled off-day...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Second-year right-hander Tylor Megill has been given the opening day starting assignment for the New York Mets against the Washington Nationals. The Mets do not have Cy Young Award winners Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer available for Game 1. And Scherzer’s status for Game 2 is still uncertain. New Mets manager Buck Showalter announced Megill’s role during New York’s workout at Nationals Park on Wednesday. The Nationals will send left-hander Patrick Corbin to the mound on Thursday. DeGrom is expected to miss several weeks because of a problem with his right shoulder blade. Scherzer has been dealing with a right hamstring issue that arose late in spring training.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired Victor Caratini from the San Diego Padres to address their catching depth as Pedro Severino serves an 80-game suspension to begin the season. Milwaukee sent minor-league outfielder Korry Howell and catcher Brett Sullivan to the Padres in the Wednesday trade that brought Caratini to the Brewers. This trade comes one day before the Brewers open the season on the road against the Chicago Cubs and one day after Severino received his 80-day suspension.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have added some backcourt depth by signing Luca Vildoza. Vildoza is a 26-year-old guard from Argentina. He played two NBA Las Vegas Summer League games last year with the New York Knicks. The Knicks waived him in early October. The 6-foot-3 Vildoza was named the Spanish ACB League Finals MVP in 2020 after helping Baskonia win the league title. He played for Baskonia from 2017-21. He averaged 10.6 points, 3.5 assists, 1.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 24.5 minutes in 62 games across EuroLeague and Spanish ACB competition in the 2020-21 season.
It’s official: Chasen Shreve will be on the New York Mets’ roster for Opening Day. On Monday, Newsday’s Tim Healey reported Shreve had made the team. On Tuesday, the Mets’ transaction page shows the club designated right-hander Jordan Yamamoto for assignment. ****. To buy Mets tickets,...
Sandwiched around their 14-0 blowout victory over the New York Mets in their spring training finale Tuesday, the Nationals announced several roster cuts that trimmed the number of players left in major-league camp down to the 28 required for Opening Day. Washington began the day by selecting the contract of...
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The New York Yankees will carry 16 pitchers and three bench players on their opening-day roster Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, according to manager Aaron Boone. Switch-hitting utilityman Marwin González will play a key role off the shortened bench. “Marwin’s versatility gives up...
