April kicks off with high winds after a dry, warm March

By First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie DENVER (CBS4) – Today in the area of the NCAR Fire, we are expecting lighter winds with gusts this afternoon in the 15-20 mph range. We are expecting low humidity again today and even drier conditions tomorrow. Daytime temperatures will once again be well above normal in the mid 70s in Boulder. Overnight, calm winds, temperatures in the 30s and an increase in relative humidity all worked in the firefighter’s favor. (credit: CBS) In the Denver metro area, we are expecting another warm and dry day ahead with temperatures above normal across the state. The normal...

DENVER, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO