ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Alternative Retailing Technologies Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants IBM, RIBA Retail, Tulip Retail

atlantanews.net
 1 day ago

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Alternative Retailing Technologies Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

5G Enterprise Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from North America |Driven by Growing R & D and Deployment of 5G Network |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G enterprise market is expected to grow by USD 71.45 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 31.55% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for 5G enterprises in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American, APAC, and MEA regions. The increasing adoption of wireless technologies in the US will facilitate the 5G enterprise market growth in North America over the forecast period.
MARKETS
Reuters

Carrefour launches fund to invest in digital retail startups

PARIS, April 4 (Reuters) - Carrefour (CARR.PA), Europe's largest food retailer, is joining forces with venture capital firm Daphni to invest in digital retail startups as part of a global plan to step up e-commerce expansion over the next four years, it said on Monday. Their new venture capital fund,...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Market Trends#Riba Retail#Tulip Retail#Htf Mi#Seamless Receipts#Manufacturing And Outlook#Forces Analysis#Swot Analysis#Enquiry
TechRadar

Microsoft wants to help fill millions of cybersecurity jobs worldwide

Microsoft is expanding its cybersecurity skilling campaign to cover a total of 23 countries. In a blog post by Kate Behncken, the company’s Vice president and lead of Microsoft Philanthropies, the company said it expects there to be 3.5 million open cybersecurity jobs globally by 2025, representing a 350% jump, according to Cybersecurity Ventures.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

What a loosening freight market means for CPG companies

The truck market is correcting. If you haven’t read the article that FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller wrote last week titled, “Just 3 years after 2019 trucking bloodbath, another is on the way,” I recommend starting there. For those who prefer a video format and/or want more detail, Fuller discusses his thesis on the most recent Loaded and Rolling episode.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
IBM
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
MySanAntonio

Should You Trust Artificial Intelligence in Marketing?

AI-based marketing tools allow teams to derive insights from the data collated and available, and the decisions based on insights from these tools offer customized and completely personalized offerings. AI technologies allow data collection, analysis and additional observations of trends and situations that can impact and influence both the customer and the marketing team.
SOFTWARE
Axios

Europe's new digital rules are giving tech leaders nightmares

Europe's new competition rules for Big Tech giants could make their services less secure and more fragmented, tech executives fear. And as a six-month deadline for compliance looms, the new laws aren't yet fully baked. Driving the news: European regulators came to an agreement last month on a near-final version...
BUSINESS
Nature.com

A three-year dataset supporting research on building energy management and occupancy analytics

This paper presents the curation of a monitored dataset from an office building constructed in 2015 in Berkeley, California. The dataset includes whole-building and end-use energy consumption, HVAC system operating conditions, indoor and outdoor environmental parameters, as well as occupant counts. The data were collected during a period of three years from more than 300 sensors and meters on two office floors (each 2,325 m2) of the building. A three-step data curation strategy is applied to transform the raw data into research-grade data: (1) cleaning the raw data to detect and adjust the outlier values and fill the data gaps; (2) creating the metadata model of the building systems and data points using the Brick schema; and (3) representing the metadata of the dataset using a semantic JSON schema. This dataset can be used in various applications-building energy benchmarking, load shape analysis, energy prediction, occupancy prediction and analytics, and HVAC controls-to improve the understanding and efficiency of building operations for reducing energy use, energy costs, and carbon emissions.
BERKELEY, CA
TechRadar

IBM's next-generation Z Series mainframe is here

After teasing its z15 successor (opens in new tab) earlier this year, IBM has unveiled its new z16 mainframe which features an integrated on-chip AI (opens in new tab) accelerator. With the inclusion of an on-chip AI accelerator, the new IBM z16 enables clients to analyze real-time transactions at scale...
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

B2B Payments Firm Mondu Names Klarna Veteran as New Legal Chief

German B2B payments FinTech Mondu has appointed Klarna veteran Miyu Lee to serve as its chief legal officer and general counsel. As Tech EU reported Monday (April 4), Lee spent 4½ years with the Swedish buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm before joining the Berlin-based Mondu. “Mondu has already...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

McorpCX included in Now Tech: Customer Experience Strategy Consulting Practices, Q1 2022 Report

McorpCX announced that Forrester Research, Inc has listed the Company in their recent report Now Tech: Customer Experience Strategy Consulting Practices, Q1 2022. SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McorpCX ("McorpCX" or the "Company") announced today that Forrester Research, Inc ("Forrester") has listed the Company in their recent report Now Tech: Customer Experience Strategy Consulting Practices, Q1 2022.
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

UPS Partners Africa’s Jumia on eCommerce Distribution Network

United Parcel Service on Monday (April 4) said it will use Africa-focused online marketplace Jumia Technologies AG’s distribution network to expand across the continent, helping the latter company’s stock price jump by 24.5%, according to a Bloomberg report. The partnership gives UPS a stronger presence across Africa —...
INDUSTRY
thefastmode.com

Nokia Data Marketplace Paves Way for Blockchain-based Monetization of Health Data Featured

In March this year, Nokia announced that Equideum Health (Equideum), a US-based healthcare software solutions provider, has selected Nokia Data Marketplace to power its blockchain-based Equideum Exchange. The exchange enables individuals and enterprises to share and monetize health data, while preserving the rights and ownership of such data. In an interview, Heather Leigh Flannery, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Equideum Health and Friedrich Trawoeger, SVP - Cloud and Cognitive Services at Nokia, spoke to The Fast Mode about the partnership and what it signifies for the health industry. The discussion revolves around the economics of health data, the impact of COVID-19 and how emerging technologies and IT models including blockchain, AI/ML and SaaS are driving global health equity and outcomes.
MARKETS
Reuters

HSBC launches metaverse portfolio for wealthy Asian clients

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings has launched a fund to capture investment opportunities in the metaverse for its rich clients in Hong Kong and Singapore as financial services companies tap into Silicon Valley’s new virtual reality. In a statement on Wednesday, HSBC said its Metaverse Discretionary Strategy portfolio, managed...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Move From Data Chaos To Data Freedom With Master Data Management

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Our world is dominated by data-driven machines—our smartphones, TVs, laptops, cars—there are even “smart” refrigerators that collect data. Now, more than ever, companies across industries are producing and collecting massive amounts of data. In fact, your company alone could possess between 1 million and 12 million gigabytes of information.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy