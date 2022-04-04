ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online Learning Market to Get a New Boost | Pearson, GC Solutions, EI Design

The Latest Released Online Learning market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Online Learning market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential...

TechRadar

Microsoft wants to help fill millions of cybersecurity jobs worldwide

Microsoft is expanding its cybersecurity skilling campaign to cover a total of 23 countries. In a blog post by Kate Behncken, the company’s Vice president and lead of Microsoft Philanthropies, the company said it expects there to be 3.5 million open cybersecurity jobs globally by 2025, representing a 350% jump, according to Cybersecurity Ventures.
TechCrunch

Moove raises $105M to scale its vehicle financing product across Asia, Europe and MENA

Existing investors Speedinvest, Left Lane Capital and thelatest.ventures (the first two are lead investors from its Series A) led this round, shared between $65 million equity and $40 million debt. New investors such as AfricInvest, MUFG Innovation Partners, Latitude and Kreos Capital participated. The announcement is coming almost seven months...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Aircraft Switches Market - 2022-2026 | Modernization and Upgrade of Commercial Aircraft Cabin Designs to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Switches Market by End-user (OEM and Aftermarket) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
Nature.com

A three-year dataset supporting research on building energy management and occupancy analytics

This paper presents the curation of a monitored dataset from an office building constructed in 2015 in Berkeley, California. The dataset includes whole-building and end-use energy consumption, HVAC system operating conditions, indoor and outdoor environmental parameters, as well as occupant counts. The data were collected during a period of three years from more than 300 sensors and meters on two office floors (each 2,325 m2) of the building. A three-step data curation strategy is applied to transform the raw data into research-grade data: (1) cleaning the raw data to detect and adjust the outlier values and fill the data gaps; (2) creating the metadata model of the building systems and data points using the Brick schema; and (3) representing the metadata of the dataset using a semantic JSON schema. This dataset can be used in various applications-building energy benchmarking, load shape analysis, energy prediction, occupancy prediction and analytics, and HVAC controls-to improve the understanding and efficiency of building operations for reducing energy use, energy costs, and carbon emissions.
KRMG

Germany presents package of measures to boost energy goals

BERLIN — (AP) — The German government presented a major package of reforms Wednesday to boost the production of renewable power as part of its efforts to meet its climate goals and become independent of energy imports from hostile nations such as Russia. The 600-page “Easter package” approved...
morningbrew.com

Pointing away from point solutions toward benefit aggregators

In the near future, more HR teams may pass on point-solutions vendors entirely in favor of aggregation platforms that hyper-personalize the benefits experience and, miraculously, house all company benefit offerings in one place. Over the course of HR Brew’s conversations about rewards, several benefits pros made the business case for...
pymnts

Sabre, eRoam Launch Travel Solution for Agencies

Travel software provider Sabre Corporation is collaborating with B2B leisure sales platform eRoam Travel Technology to launch an online B2B and B2C leisure travel solution for agencies, the companies said in a news release Tuesday (April 5). With this partnership, eRoam becomes a gold-level developer in Sabre’s developer partner network,...
pymnts.com

UPS Partners Africa’s Jumia on eCommerce Distribution Network

United Parcel Service on Monday (April 4) said it will use Africa-focused online marketplace Jumia Technologies AG’s distribution network to expand across the continent, helping the latter company’s stock price jump by 24.5%, according to a Bloomberg report. The partnership gives UPS a stronger presence across Africa —...
