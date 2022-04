Intel today announced aggressive investment plans for the European Union, with the company predicting it will invest no less than 80 billion euros in the continent by the end of the decade. Intel's priority will be to bring a new leading-edge Mega Fab in Magdeburg, Germany online, which will soak an estimated $17 billion from the investment plan. The company also announced plans to deploy a new R&D and design hub in France and additional investments in R&D, manufacturing, and foundry services in Ireland, Italy, Poland, and Spain.

BUSINESS ・ 21 DAYS AGO