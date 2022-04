EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman said Friday that someone threw a “partial pipe bomb” into her home earlier this week. Hartman, a Democrat running for Erie County Clerk, said an unknown person threw the device into her Hillbrook Drive home Monday around 3 a.m. while her family was sleeping. She said the device had several threats written on it, including a message that said unless she dropped out of the Clerk’s race, “the next pipe bomb would be live.”

EDEN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO