ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levy County, FL

LEVY COUNTY ARREST REPORT 2022 APRIL 4

By Levy County Sheriff`s Office
Cedar Key News
 2 days ago

The information provided below comes from the Levy County Sheriff’s...

cedarkeynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WMBB

16-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City. Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Levy County, FL
Levy County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCJB

Ocala Police arrest four members of an organized fraud ring

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four people are behind bars after Ocala police say they busted a fraud ring. According to Ocala Police, Chelsea Mulcahy, Christopher Kozlowski, Travis Hunter, and Anthony Shelly-Shumate are all facing charges of organized fraud and criminal use of a personal ID. Police say the four booked...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

UPDATE: Lake Butler man who shot 3 people is now a nationwide manhunt

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update, the search for the man deputies say shot three people in Lake Butler is now a nationwide manhunt. Union County Sheriff’s Deputies say The US Marshals Fugitive Unit is joining the search for 56-year old Anthony George. Investigators have warrants for George allowing for his arrest and extradition from anywhere in the country.
LAKE BUTLER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Levy County Sheriff#Office Jail Media Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy