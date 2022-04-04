LEVY COUNTY ARREST REPORT 2022 APRIL 4

Susan Smith, one of the most notorious prisoners in South Carolina‘s penal system following her highly-publicized conviction for drowning her two young sons in 1994, has been sending romantic letters to her boyfriend from the prison where she is serving a life sentence. Smith, 50, has started a long-distance...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville couple is accused of leaving a five-year-old child alone in Walmart while they were using drugs. Gainesville police officers arrested 31-year old John Haire and 31-year old Angel Haire after a witness saw john leave a child in the Walmart on Northwest 23rd Street.
A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City. Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle […]
Kamiyah Mobley was nearing adulthood when she learned that the woman who she believed was her mother was actually a kidnapper who abducted her from a maternity ward years before. But after being raised by Gloria Williams, Mobley still views the convicted felon as her mother and is begging for...
It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four people are behind bars after Ocala police say they busted a fraud ring. According to Ocala Police, Chelsea Mulcahy, Christopher Kozlowski, Travis Hunter, and Anthony Shelly-Shumate are all facing charges of organized fraud and criminal use of a personal ID. Police say the four booked...
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update, the search for the man deputies say shot three people in Lake Butler is now a nationwide manhunt. Union County Sheriff’s Deputies say The US Marshals Fugitive Unit is joining the search for 56-year old Anthony George. Investigators have warrants for George allowing for his arrest and extradition from anywhere in the country.
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details about yesterday’s shootings in Live Oak and Lake City. Investigators say the two shootings are linked, and they believe 38-year-old Kevin Wade shot everyone involved. He and his wife Brenda Wade were found dead in a vehicle by Lake Desoto in Lake City yesterday.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man was shot and wounded in an apparent road rage incident as he drove along Interstate 95 on Saturday, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, the 52-year-old man, and his girlfriend, who attended Bike Week in Ormond...
Nevada authorities on Friday announced that they have a suspect in custody connected to missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion's alleged abduction. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) and other law enforcement agencies were still "actively searching for Naomi" as of Friday afternoon. Irion was last seen in a Walmart parking lot...
A FLORIDA man has been charged with the brutal killing of a couple after cops discovered evidence linking him to the crime when investigating a motorcycle event. Terry Aultman, 48, and Brenda Aultman, 55, were found dead on Sunday morning in Daytona Beach. The two were headed home from Daytona...
Frederick Woods has spent more than four decades in a California prison after he took part in the kidnapping of 26 children and their school bus driver and then helped bury them alive. To some people that might not seem long enough, but the 70-year-old Woods has been approved for...
Comments / 0