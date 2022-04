BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 1-year-old corgi is back in her owner’s arms after going overboard on the Indian River in Brevard County Sunday afternoon. “There was no question it was her, and uh ... very big sigh of relief. It was a very emotional moment,” said the dog’s owner, Jon Atwood, as he fought back tears. “She’s like a Velcro dog. She’s always by my side ... She’d been in and out of my lap all day.”

