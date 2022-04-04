NFL analyst explains why the New York Giants need Evan Neal

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Former Alabama star offensive lineman Evan Neal has generated a tremendous amount of buzz leading up to this month’s NFL draft. Neal has even been projected as high as the No. 1 overall selection. Truth be told, any NFL franchise would be fortunate to have Neal on its roster once the 2022 season gets started. One NFL analyst believes one team, in particular, would benefit tremendously if they added Neal.

Brian Baldinger, an analyst for the NFL Network and Fox Sports, explains that Neal would be a great fit for the New York Giants. The Giants are still in limbo at the quarterback position with Daniel Jones entering his fourth season in the NFL.

Baldinger believes that Neal could slide in at right tackle opposite of left tackle Andrew Thomas and would solidify an offensive line that has been a weak point for the franchise.

Here are Baldinger’s complete thoughts on Neal and the Giants.

