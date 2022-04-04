ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sicklerville, NJ

Man sentenced to 10 years in killing when he was a teen

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 2 days ago
A Sicklerville man tried twice without a conviction in a 2015 killing was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday.

Isaiah Newsome, now 24, was just 17 when he was arrested in the killing of Steven Davion Garrett, whose first name was Dr.

Garrett, who was also 17, was found dead in Pleasantville’s Max Manning Park on Aug. 7, 2015.

Newsome was arrested two months later, and then waived up to be tried as an adult.

After 6½ years in jail, two mistrials and new charges in a drug-trafficking, Newsome pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter earlier this year. He faced 10 to 15 years in prison under the plea agreement.

He was sentenced to the lower end on Monday. Newsome must serve at least 8½ years under the No Early Release Act. That means he has about two years left on his sentence.

The sentencing not only wraps up the homicide case, but also includes a racketeering charge from 2021, that alleges he was part of a drug-trafficking ring that resulted in 30 people being indicted.

Comments / 11

myself
1d ago

he obviously a menace to society so just dispose of him and be done with it, pretty simple arithmetic

Reply
11
dcandlips
1d ago

Wow. And he’ll be out in 2.5 years for MURDER!! And then what???

Reply
7
