ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi joins states limiting outside election funding

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kik7I_0ezNuL2C00
Teacher Pay Raise Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves speaks about the importance of his signing a teacher pay raise bill, Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Madison Central High School in Madison, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Mississippi is the latest Republican-led state to ban election offices from accepting donations from private groups for voting operations — a movement fueled by conservatives' suspicion of donations by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in 2020.

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1365 on Friday, and it will become law July 1. It says state or local officials who conduct elections cannot solicit or accept donations from any private group for "voter education, voter outreach or voter registration programs."

Reeves said in a video posted to Facebook on Monday that he was "deeply disturbed by big tech's attempt to influence the 2020 elections."

“Whether it was their attempt to silence conservative voices or suppress information they don't agree with, California's technology elites will stop at nothing to push their woke ideology on the American people," Reeves said. "Our elections cannot be left up to billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg, especially when groups like Facebook systematically silence conservative voices on their platforms."

Republicans control the Mississippi House and Senate. The final version of the bill passed the Senate 49-2 with bipartisan support. It passed the House 78-38 with opposition from Democrats.

Jessica Anderson is executive director of the conservative Heritage Action For America, which has pushed for such bans. She said in a statement Monday that the new law will prohibit the use of “Zuck Bucks."

“Mississippians deserve to have fair elections free from the outside influence of Big Tech billionaires,” Anderson said.

Zuckerberg and his wife, Patricia Chan, donated $400 million for elections operations across the U.S. in 2020 as officials were trying to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life distributed grants to 2,500 election offices nationwide. The money was spent in a wide variety of ways — protective gear for poll workers, public education campaigns promoting new methods to vote during the pandemic, and new trucks to haul voting equipment.

Louisiana's Republican attorney general in 2020 ordered his state’s election offices to reject grants from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which distributed $350 million of the Zuckerberg money.

By 2021, at least eight Republican-led states had passed bans on private donations to elections offices. South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem signed a ban in March.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Mississippi gov signs law limiting race in lessons

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a bill to limit how race can be discussed in classrooms. It became law as soon as the Republican signed it Monday. The short title of the legislation says it would prohibit “critical race theory.” But the main text doesn’t mention the theory and many supporters have said they cannot define it. The new law says no school, community college or university could teach that any “sex, race, ethnicity, religion or national origin is inherently superior or inferior.” Black lawmakers opposed the legislation. Reeves says it doesn’t prohibit the teaching of history.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Week

Arizona joins Mississippi, Florida in passing 15-week abortion ban

The Arizona House on Thursday voted to outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, bringing it in line with a growing number of Republican-led states passing "aggressive" anti-abortion measures, The Associated Press reports. The state Senate had already passed the bill, which closely resembles the Mississippi law currently being considered...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Why Mississippi is not known for very competitive elections

Just because Mississippi is among the rare group of states that have elections every year does not mean that the state always has compelling election seasons. Unless unforeseen events occur, this year’s election cycle falls under the not-so-compelling category. All four general elections for the state’s U.S. House seats are expected to be snoozers. In all four elections, both major political parties are running candidates, and the candidates from the party out of power in each district deserve respect and our attention as they try to accomplish near herculean tasks. But those elections would be major upsets should those candidates prevail.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Seattle Times

Mississippi governor signs law limiting discussion of race in classroom

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill Monday to limit how race can be discussed in classrooms, and it became law immediately. “Contrary to what some critics may claim, this bill in no way, in no shape and in no form prohibits the teaching of history,” Republican Reeves said in a video posted on social media. “Any claim that this bill will somehow stop Mississippi kids from learning about American history is just flat-out wrong.”
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Mississippi Elections
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Kristi Noem
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Republicans#Ap#Conservatives#American#The Mississippi House#Senate#Democrats
The Independent

‘Someone is unduly influencing Ginni Thomas’: Expert says Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and wife are part of ‘Trump cult’

As former Moonie-turned-cult-expert Steven Hassan watched the Capitol Riots unfolding last January, there was a familiar face among the thousands of MAGA supporters clamouring to overturn the 2020 election result.Hyung Jin ‘Sean’ Moon, head of the far-right, AR-15-worshiping Rod of Iron Ministries and son of Moonie founder Sun Myung Moon, had joined Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to protest in front of the US Capitol. The group has been widely described as a cult.The Rod of Iron Ministries posted a clip to its Instagram page showing Sean Moon wiping tear gas from his eyes while blaming the violence on Antifa.The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
bloomberglaw.com

States, Businesses Back Kentucky on Pandemic Fund Tax Cut Limits

Seventeen states and several business and taxpayer groups are backing Kentucky and Tennessee in the U.S. Treasury’s appeal of a ruling that let states challenge federal restrictions on $195 billion of Covid-19 aid. In September, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky agreed with the states...
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
95K+
Followers
96K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy