Agriculture

Using Urine As Pesticide In Compost?

By fmarie
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you use urine as a pesticide, good for you. Many farmers use goat and other animal urine as natural pesticides. Yes, urine can be composted. It’s very high in nitrogen, so it counts as a “green” in the compost, and shouldn’t be added to...

