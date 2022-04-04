ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Demodectic Mange In Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

By Phillip Mlynar
CatTime
CatTime
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BNewK_0ezNfV9V00

(Picture Credit: Csaba Deli / EyeEm/Getty Images)

Demodectic mange in cats, also sometimes referred to as demodicosis, is a medical condition that produces inflamed skin that can, in turn, lead to sores, itching, and hair loss .

The condition is caused by tiny mites called Demodex mites. These mites are fairly common on the skin of mammals, and they mostly do not cause symptoms to appear. However, when illness or stress compromise the immune system, the mite population may grow out of control and cause issues with the skin and hair.

If you see signs that your cat might be suffering from any type of skin condition, then you must consult your veterinarian for a proper diagnosis and advice. Here’s what you should know about the symptoms, causes, and treatments of demodectic mange in cats.

Symptoms Of Demodectic Mange In Cats

Demodectic mange in cats can bring on a number of symptoms that depend on which species of Demodex mites are involved. Symptoms often appear around the eyelids, head, neck, and flank.

Demodex Gatoi mites can produce the following symptoms:

  • Itching
  • Losing hair
  • Sores
  • Scaling skin

Demodex Cati mites are capable of producing the following symptoms:

  • Shaking the head a lot
  • Crusty patches of skin
  • Ear debris
  • Losing hair
  • Scaling skin

Causes Of Demodectic Mange In Cats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rojBP_0ezNfV9V00

(Picture Credit: primeimages/Getty Images)

The cause of demodectic mange in cats is either the presence of Demodex Gatoi mites or Demodex Cati mites. The former mites can affect all cats, while the latter mites seem to mostly infect cats with immune system issues, such as diabetes .

Demodex Gatoi is also potentially contagious and can spread between cats in the same household.

Additionally, a third, rarer Demodex mite is sometimes found; although, this mite has yet to be properly named.

Veterinary Treatments

If you see signs that your cat is suffering from demodectic mange, your veterinarian will want to carry out a full physical examination and also pay special attention to any signs of mites.

The vet will use skin scrapings, fecal tests to look for eggs, and ear swabs to try to identify a case, as well as the specific mites causing it.

Treatment usually takes the form of a series of lime-sulphur dips that are carried out once a week for up to six weeks. However, in many cases, the condition clears up on its own spontaneously.

In some cases, vets might also prescribe oral and topical medication. As always, if your vet prescribes your cat any medicine, then it is vital that you stick to the precise dosage and frequency instructions along with completing the full course of treatment.

Keep up with vet visits so that your vet can monitor your cat’s condition.

You can also help prevent mange by generally keeping your cat in good health and keeping them clean without drying out their skin. Talk to your vet about your cat’s health and grooming routine.

Has your cat ever suffered from demodectic mange? How did you and your vet treat it? Tell us all about it in the comments below.

The post Demodectic Mange In Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on CatTime .

Comments / 0

Related
One Green Planet

7 Signs Something is Wrong With Your Dog’s Health

Because our dogs can’t talk to us, it is up to us to know when they aren’t feeling well. It’s good to be aware of these signs and to keep them in mind so that you can quickly spot them if your dog is ever sick. This can be especially helpful if your dog is elderly or has fragile health already. If you are worried about your dog’s health, here are some of the most common symptoms to look for.
PETS
petmd.com

How to Tell When a Cat Is Sick

Cats can be excellent hunters and predators, but not everyone realizes cats can also be considered prey by some larger animals. To protect themselves, cats have developed the ability to hide injury or illness exceedingly well. They do it so well that you may never know anything is wrong until they are in a lot of pain.
PETS
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Avoid At All Costs For Premature Aging

In general, consuming too much of anything with high amounts of sugar and high fructose corn syrup is not ideal for your skin if aging gracefully is your goal. With that already being known, we checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about one specific drink that many of us might consume daily that could deter our other skincare efforts. Read on for tips from Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life, and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist and cosmetologist at Loxa Beauty, who both explained which popular beverage type, in their opinion, should be limited (and then ultimately avoided) if you’re putting your skin health and overall health first.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immune System#Mammals#Primeimages Getty Images
scitechdaily.com

Chemical Found in Broccoli Shown To Slow Growth of COVID-19 and Common Cold Viruses

A Johns Hopkins Children’s Center-led study in mice and lab-grown cells finds sulforaphane could help prevent and treat illnesses caused by certain coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other...
CANCER
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from these two symptoms

Close to 70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from two specific symptoms a month after infection, according to a new study. Details: Researchers at the University of Cambridge recently found that about seven out of every 10 COVID-19 patients struggle with neurological issues in the months after infections. These patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Well+Good

I Tried Drinking Vinegar Every Day for 2 Weeks—Here’s What Happened

It is generally accepted that when wine turns to vinegar, it is time to say farewell to that forgotten bottle. And when milk sours, definitely don't pour it over your morning cereal. So it sounds reasonable to suggest that our palettes (and our digestive systems) have not developed a keen interest in sharp, vinegar-esque beverages—certainly not for their health benefits, at least.
FOOD & DRINKS
marthastewart.com

New Research Says Sleeping with Even a Little Bit of Light May Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Diabetes

If you enjoy waking up to sunlight streaming through your curtains or find comfort in being able to see the glow of the stars and moon outside while you fall asleep, you may want to reconsider your sleep setup. A new study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that even a small amount of light exposure while you sleep increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
thefreshtoast.com

This Behavior Can Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

Dementia is a cluster of conditions that affect older adults, with risks increasing as people age. Researchers now say this is a sign you may develop it. Dementia is a common concern for people over the age of 65. The condition, which is often confused with the normal symptoms of aging, affects 2 out of every 100 adults. Now, a new study has found a link between the condition and excessive naps.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SheKnows

This Is What Anxiety Does to Your Poop

Click here to read the full article. Your brain plays a role in how well, (or not) you poop. If you’ve ever lived through a nerve-wracking or mortifying experience, you might know the feeling of bolting to the bathroom, cheeks fully clenched, to do an emergency number two. It’s an unseemly subject, I hear ya. But the fact is that people get diarrhea when they’re nervous, and for those who live with anxiety as a mental health condition, gastrointestinal issues are a pretty common physical symptom. (Cue soapbox moment of me calling for the normalization of anxiety poops!) If your digestive...
MENTAL HEALTH
CatTime

CatTime

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
567
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://cattime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy