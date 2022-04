Because of Tommy John surgery, Johnny Cueto's six-year contract in San Francisco consisted of just 103 starts. But man, what an entertaining run it was. Cueto's time with the Giants included a playoff push, a very sharp downturn for the franchise, and ultimately a return to the postseason. At times, he was in the middle of it all, but by the end, he was left off the playoff roster when the Giants faced the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO