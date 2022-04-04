ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

UW-Whitewater baseball: Warhawks split two with Oshkosh to go 3-1 vs. Titans over the weekend

By Gazette staff
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 1 day ago

WHITEWATER

The UW-Whitewater baseball team split a doubleheader with UW-Oshkosh on Monday, giving the Warhawks three wins in a four-game Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference series with the Titans.

The Warhawks (12-5 overall, 4-2 WIAC) rallied to win the opening game, 8-6, taking a brief lead with a five-run fifth inning and then breaking a tie with two more in the bottom of the seventh.

Oshkosh is now 7-9 overall and 2-4 in the WIAC.

In the seventh, Nick Paget hit an RBI triple to right-center field and scored on a two-out single by Zach Campbell for the Warhawks.

In the fifth, Austin Wessel hit a two-run single, Bennett Fraser hit an RBI single and Jacob DeMeyer cracked an RBI double.

Cade Berendt picked up the pitching victory in 2-1/3 innings of relief, striking out five, walking none and giving up two hits to improve to 4-0 on the season.

WARHAWKS 8, TITANS 6Oshkosh 301 000 200 -— 6 10 1

Whitewater 000 051 20x — 8 11 1

Leading hitters—Osh: Taylor 3x5 (2B), Modaff 2x5 (2B), Broom 2x5 (HR), Scherman (HR), Shiu (2B), Kirchberg (2B); WW: Frazer 3x4, DeMeyer (2B), Paget (3B).

Pitching (ip-r-er-h-so-bb)—Osh: Michalski (4.1-5-5-5-2-1); Windey (0.1-1-0-0-0-0); King (1-2-1-0-0-0); Huibregetse (L, 0.1-2-2-2-0-0); Sorrells (2-1-0-0-3-0); WW: Anfang (3-6-4-4-6-1), Rector (3.2-2-2-2-3-1), Berendt (W, 2.1-2-0-0-5-0).

Oshkosh 9, Whitewater 0—Titans freshman pitcher Connor Brinkman was too tough for the Warhawks in Monday’s second game, scattering seven hits while striking out seven and walking two as Oshkosh avoided a four-game sweep.

Leadoff hitter Jacob DeMeyer hit two singles and Ryan Noton doubled to led the Warhawks’ offense. Five Whitewater pitchers struggled, giving up six walks and 13 hits.

Oshkosh’s Taylor hit a home run and a double and Modaff had three hits as the Titans got all their runs from the fourth inning forward.

The Warhawks will travel to UW-Eau Claire for doubleheaders at 1 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.

TITANS 9, WARHAWKS 0Oshkosh 000 210 231 — 9 13 0

Whitewater 000 000 000 — 0 7 1

Leading hitters—Osh: Modaff 3x4, Taylor 2x4 (HR, 2B), Broom 2x4, McDowell 2x3, Andersen 2x4 (2B); WW: DeMeyer 2x4, Norton 2x3 92B).

Pitching (ip-r-er-h-so-bb)—Osh: Brinkman (W, 9-7-0-0-7-2); WW: Fox (L, 3.2-3-2-2-2-4), Pettit (3-3-2-1-3-1), Frank (0.1-1-1-1-0-0), Huseboe (0.1-4-3-2-0-1), Bretl (1.2-2-1-1-1-0).

