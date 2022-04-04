ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints sign former Buccaneers safety Justin Evans, another 2017 draft pick

By Dylan Sanders
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EAcsp_0ezNRbLt00

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the New Orleans Saints have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent safety Justin Evans. Like Marcus Williams and Marcus Maye, Evans was a second round pick in the 2017 NFL draft — picked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of Texas A&M at No. 50 overall, just behind Maye (No. 39 to the New York Jets) and Williams (No. 42 to the Saints).

So how does he fit in New Orleans? Pro Football Focus play-by-play charting found that Evans lined up at free safety on 853 of his 1,320 defensive snaps through his first two years in the NFL, making him an option to replace Williams at that spot while Maye works in as an underneath defender replacing Malcolm Jenkins at strong safety. But both Maye and Evans have experience in different roles, so he won’t be pigeonholed into one alignment. Look for Evans to compete with veteran backup P.J. Williams for the starting job.

Evans had four interceptions and eight passes defended during his first two seasons, but he suffered an Achilles injury in Sept. 2019 and was never able to get back on to the field. After missing the entire 2019, 2020, and 2021 seasons, he is back to being healthy and finally got another chance in the NFL. Here’s hoping it works out well for the 26-year-old.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+

Followers

140K+

Posts

35M+

Views

Related
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Released On Monday

The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
NFL
FanSided

3 QBs Saints can draft after trade with Eagles

So the New Orleans Saints made a head-scratching trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. In a trade involving way too much math for most sports stooges to even remotely figure out, the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles have a deal!. For those who could not locate a slide rule...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Maye
Person
Justin Evans
Person
Kevin Conner
Person
Adam Schefter
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyrann Mathieu making his first free agent visit with the Saints

Free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu is visiting the New Orleans Saints at their team facility this week, as first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and confirmed by NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill. Mathieu is a New Orleans native and has been in the area lately catching up with family while taking in LSU Tigers football practices at his alma mater.
NFL
ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Eagles, Saints execute trade involving 8 NFL Draft picks

The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints just shook up the 2022 NFL Draft with a trade involving eight draft picks. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Eagles are trading pick Nos. 16, 19 and 194 in 2022 to the Saints for pick Nos. 18, 101 and 217 in 2022, plus a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick. Philly now has the No. 15 and 18 picks in the first round, while New Orleans has 16 and 19.
NFL
WWL-TV

Saints add a first round pick in draft pick-heavy trade with Eagles

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have added a first round draft pick this year and given up next year’s first round pick in a large exchange of draft picks with the Philadelphia Eagles. This one is a little tricky, but here goes. The Saints are getting...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Free Safety#American Football#Tampa Bay#The New Orleans Saints#Espn#Texas A M#Pro Football Focus
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Tight End

The New Orleans Saints have been dominating the football headlines over the past few days. Earlier this week, they pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Saints added a first-round pick in 2022 by essentially giving up a future first-round, second-round and third-round pick. Just a day...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to shocking Brett Favre allegations

Brett Favre may go down as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history but his post-playing career is starting to fill up with scandals and unsavory developments. The latest one dropped Tuesday as a new report from Mississippi Today outlines the Green Bay Packers great’s connection to some shady dealings in state politics and drug projects.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes will be pleased with Chiefs latest free agency signing

The AFC West has loaded up this offseason. The Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders all seem to have closed the gap between them and the Kansas City Chiefs. The division might have the best set of quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen within a single division. But a great quarterback is only as good as his defense, and particularly run defense. On Tuesday, the Chiefs looked to shore that up a bit.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL should make Dan Snyder sell the Washington Commanders if the reports are true he withheld ticket revenue money

Peter King was talking about the mess going on in Washington DC with the Commanders and it is pretty wild. On Saturday night, A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports reported that the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which is investigating allegations of sexual and financial misdeeds in the Washington front office, has been informed by one source that the team did not give the full share of ticket revenue to visiting teams, as required by NFL bylaws.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys NFL draft profile: Houston CB Marcus Jones is small but explosive

Let’s talk about another corner the Cowboys could have interest in. This time let’s keep it in Texas, and take a look at the University of Houston’s Marcus Jones. Jones was a prolific returner as well as a productive corner for the Cougars. Over his career he amassed nine career interceptions for 134 return yards and a score, as well as 31 pass deflections. That, combined with 73 kick returns for 2,075 yards and six touchdowns and 63 punt returns for 881 yards and three touchdowns make him a dynamic threat who can influence two of the game’s three phases.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shelby Harris gushes over new Seahawks defense: 'You guys will love it'

Seahawks fans who are looking for a silver lining in what’s been a dark and difficult offseason should probably focus their attention on defense. At the moment, their roster doesn’t have a sure-thing at quarterback, left tackle or right tackle. That situation will likely change over the next few weeks but for now the most promising things about this squad are on the other side of the ball.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Weighing OL vs WR in 1st round, more visits, football at Olympics?

The Cowboys need to take an offensive lineman with the 24th pick. Unless they can get an elite wide receiver. Or a lights-out edge rusher. Actually, all three are areas of legitimate need heading into the draft, and there’s a compelling case to be made for each one of those positions being addressed by Dallas with their first-round pick. The debate rages on as official visits continue.
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
140K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy