ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Draft rumors: Saints hoping to find QB and WR in 2022 first round

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32I3h6_0ezNQSFb00

Well that’s interesting. Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline spends a lot of time on the road this year touring the NFL draft pro day circuit, and his relationships with scouts and team sources around the league has given him a good pulse on what some front offices are thinking. So it’s fascinating to see his immediate reaction to the New Orleans Saints’ trade with the Philadelphia Eagles spell out which positions they want to address in the first round: quarterback and wide receiver.

The Saints were initially slated to pick at No. 18; now, after dealing with Philadelphia, they’ll pick at Nos. 16 and 19, barring another move. And if they can hit on those two picks at two premium positions, no one will remember what they gave up for the players involved (which included a 2023 first rounder and 2024 second round pick in the package, for the record).

Maybe another move is coming. New Orleans now has enough ammunition to move all the way up into the top five picks, should they so choose, and it’s possible that any team they’ve been talking with demanded two current-year first rounders be involved in a trade out of that prime spot. If the Saints really like a quarterback, they could be angling to leapfrog the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8 and the Carolina Panthers at No. 6. Both division rivals need a passer, and if they’re all eyeing the same prospect New Orleans may want to go get that rookie for themselves rather than risk playing against them for the next decade.

But it makes sense for the Saints to be emphasizing receiver, too. That’s the thinnest spot on their depth chart and a high-end playmaker would solve a lot of problems both now and down the road. The good news is that this draft class runs deep at the position and they should have an assortment of options. If the Saints go quarterback early on, there may still be many good prospects available later on. Another trade, up from No. 49 and into the end of the first round, could also be on their radar. Few teams approach draft-day maneuvering more aggressively than New Orleans.

Still, quarterback and receiver aren’t the only items left on the Saints’ to-do list. They need a sure thing at left tackle and could use a better replacement for Marcus Williams than a couple of minimum salary free agent signings. Quarterback, receiver, left tackle, and free safety should all be considered in the first round (maybe even in that order) once the Saints go on the clock, even if they’re envisioning upgrades for the passing game right now. There’s a long month ahead of us until draft day.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Predicts Where Baker Mayfield Will Be Traded

It’s already been a crazy NFL offseason and it’s going to get crazier once Baker Mayfield is likely traded. He won’t be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in 2022 after Deshaun Watson was traded to them. Watson then signed a five-year deal that will see him get $230M guaranteed.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Nfl Draft#Draft Day#Draft Picks#American Football#Wr#Pro Football Network#The New Orleans Saints#Nos#The Atlanta Falcons#The Carolina Panthers
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Released On Monday

The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
CBS Sports

Eight women who filed criminal complaints against QB Deshaun Watson to appear before a grand jury on Friday

On a day where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson dominated the NFL news cycle, Deshaun Watson made headlines for an entirely different reason. Eight women who filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback have been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury Friday, according to their attorney, Tony Buzbee. Watson will also be deposed in two of the civil cases filed against him Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed Former Cowboys 1st-Round Pick

While their trade with the Philadelphia Eagles was the big news of the day for the New Orleans Saints, they also signed a former first-round pick. The Saints have added defensive Taco Charlton, who was taken in the first-round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton spent last season in Pittsburgh as part of the Steelers’ stout defense.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
SB Nation

Deshaun Watson found the perfect team that doesn’t care about the allegations against him

When it comes to the 22 women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, the Browns just don’t care. They never cared. It was secondary, an afterthought, a mild hiccup in a trade, not something that actually would have changed their minds. However, the Browns really want you to think they actually give a shit. They want you to believe that they paused, reflected on the scenario, investigated, listened to women and returned with an educated, considered decision. This, of course, is all a lie.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Could’ve Landed NFL Coaching Job

The door may very well be closed on Colin Kaepernick playing quarterback in the NFL again. But it looks like he may have had an opportunity in coaching at one point. According to ProFootballTalk, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may have brought up Kaepernick as a potential QBs coach when he interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings job earlier this year. That coaching job would have been contingent on Kaepernick giving up on playing again.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Expressed Interest In Major Trade

The Dallas Cowboys might not be done making offseason moves at wide receiver. While the Cowboys have traded Amari Cooper to the Browns and signed James Washington, the NFC East franchise appears to have interest in more depth. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Cowboys...
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Trying Out For The Ravens

Former Pittsburgh Steelers reserve quarterback Joshua Dobbs continues to look for a new NFL home, and reportedly had a tryout today. Dobbs worked out for the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports. This is the second recent tryout for the former Tennessee standout, who performed for the New England Patriots last month.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Former 1st-round pick likely done with Patriots

N’Keal Harry has been a massive disappointment since the New England Patriots drafted him in the first round in 2019, and the end of his time with the franchise could be near. The Patriots acquired DeVante Parker on Saturday in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. Parker is now...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy