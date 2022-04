One awesome High School DxD cosplay is showing why Akeno Himejima is the Queen! It's been quite a while since a new season of High School DxD has hit screens, and unfortunately it's probably going to be a lot longer. This is all in spite of the original light novel run of the series had not only ended its first run, but is now deep into the releases for an official sequel. Even with all of that said, High School DxD remains one of the most popular anime franchises to this day thanks to its large roster of fan favorite characters.

