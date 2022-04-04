Star forward Jaylen Brown calls Boston Celtics fans THE BEST sixth man in the league

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

While it is certainly not anything new under the sun, one of the Boston Celtics’ secret weapons has been the deafening roar and overwhelming zeal of the fans in the stands of TD Garden, raining down their vocal support when the Celtics play an opponent at home.

This season has been like so many others in that regard, and as far as home games go, the season is in the books with Boston having played the last home contest of their 2021-22 slate of games, their final three contests set to be road games. To that end, star Celtics forward Jaylen Brown let the fans know they are something of a sixth man on the court for Boston at times, as they were in the Celtics’ 144 – 102 blowout of the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

They will have plenty of opportunities to be back in action in that regard in the team’s looming postseason play, but until the playoffs roll around, check out Brown’s words after the Washington blowout embedded below, courtesy of NBC Sports via ESPN.

