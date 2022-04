The Masters appears to be back to normal, but there are still plenty of questions as the 2022 Masters gets set to tee off Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. Five-time champion Tiger Woods is testing his fitness to see if he can go after a major car crash last year. Defending champ Hideki Matsuyama had to withdraw from the Valero Texas Open last week because of a neck injury. He was at the practice facility in Augusta on Sunday and looks like he will make a run at defending his title. Regardless, there will be plenty of star power on hand when the Masters 2022 begins. The latest 2022 Masters odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Jon Rahm as the 10-1 favorite, with Justin Thomas at 14-1.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO