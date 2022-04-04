Block-NeRF Uses Artificial Intelligence to Generate a Virtual Large Scale Model of San Francisco

Panoramic dental radiography is one of the most common examinations performed in dental clinics. Compared with other dental images, it covers a wide area from individual teeth to the maxilla and mandibular area. Dental clinicians can get much information about patients' health. However, it is time-consuming and laborious to detect all signs of anomalies because these regions are very complicated. So it is needed to filter out healthy images to save clinicians' time to examine. For this, we applied modern artificial intelligence-based computer vision techniques. In this study, we built a model to detect 17 fine-grained dental anomalies which are critical to patients' dental health and quality of life. We used about 23,000 anonymized panoramic dental images taken from local dental clinics from July 2020 to July 2021. Our model can detect these abnormal signs and filter out normal images with high sensitivity of about 0.99. The result indicates that our model can be used in real clinical practice to alleviate the burden of clinicians.

