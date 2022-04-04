ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Block-NeRF Uses Artificial Intelligence to Generate a Virtual Large Scale Model of San Francisco

Cover picture for the articleWaymo researchers have developed Block-NeRF, which is essentially a variant of Neural Radiance Fields that can represent large-scale environments. This AI-powered tool was created to demonstrate that when scaling NeRF to render city-scale scenes spanning multiple blocks, it’s crucial decompose...

