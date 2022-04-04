ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Cops Called On Two Black Students At Georgia State University For Being Two Minutes Late To Class

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ATovx_0ezMkywo00

For many students, and even those who can remember what it was like to be in grade school, the anxiety of running late for class can sometimes feel like being on trial. However, academic tardiness shouldn’t actually result in trouble with the law.

Two Black students at Georgia State University found themselves in an unlikely run-in with authorities after a professor, also Black, called campus police on them for arriving to her class just two minutes late.

As most things do these days, the story first went viral on TikTok according to Atlanta Black Star . Student Bria Blake spoke out on the social media platform to tell her side of the story as a direct witness of the incident. Blake claims that two classmates named Taylor and Kamryn arrived a mere 120 seconds past the time their English class began at GSU’s Perimeter College. That’s when she says Professor Carissa Gray asked the students to leave, which they refused to do as Taylor said, “We paid to be here.” Gray then left the room and came back with armed officers.

More details below, via Atlanta Black Star :

“According to Blake’s account, when the two students arrived at the classroom, the door had not been shut. She alleges the professor allowed them to not only enter into the room, but walk to their seats, sit down, and ‘take out their things to take notes.’

The social media influencer said the female campus security officer confiscated one of the students’ items. She identifies the student as ‘Taylor’ and notes that her property was only returned to her after she consented to leave.

‘She then went down to the Advisement Center to figure out who she could talk to [in order] to file a report,’ Blake said. ‘She was directed to go to the department head. Professor Mason then told Taylor that her only two options were to either stay in an environment that she didn’t feel safe in or take an ‘F.’’”

Blake made a great argument for the mistreatment of her classmates, concluding her viral video by stating, “Stuff like this cannot keep happening to Black youth in America,” and also adding, “Stop weaponizing the police against Black people.” The school says they are looking into the matter, with a representative giving some form of explanation by stating, “Campus police arrived after being called by the faculty member and immediately de-escalated the situation between the students and faculty member.”

Watch the original viral video below, and let us know if you think this was a case of two students getting fair punishment for breaking classroom code of conduct or yet another example that all skinfolk ain’t kinfolk:
@briaisok

please don’t scroll passed this. #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #SmellLikeIrishSpring #fypシ #fy

♬ original sound – Bria

