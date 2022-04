For Jon Batiste’s performance at the 64th annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Dolce & Gabbana set up an offshoot of their atelier in the ballroom of the MGM Grand to create over 40 custom looks for the music artist, his dancers, a choir and the band. “They flew 20 people from their atelier in Milan to Vegas and set up a whole creative costume workshop downstairs, where they are creating everything on site for us,” Ugo Mozie, Batiste’s stylist, tells The Hollywood Reporter exclusively. “So it’s a pretty magical fashion experience happening in Vegas right now! The looks were all designed...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO