ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton County, VA

Wesley Hadsell sentenced to life plus 15 years for the 2015 murder of his adopted daughter

By Jane Harper, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago

A judge sentenced Wesley Hadsell to life plus 15 years for the 2015 murder of his adopted daughter during a highly emotional court hearing Monday in Southampton County.

Circuit Judge L. Wayne Farmer gave Hadsell the maximum allowed for each charge he was convicted of, including first-degree murder, concealing a dead body, and possessing drugs in jail.

A jury convicted Hadsell of killing his 18-year-old adopted daughter, Anjelica “A.J.” Hadsell, at the end of a 2½-week trial earlier this year.

During the sentencing hearing, Hadsell continued to assert his innocence — suggesting A.J. Hadsell killed herself and saying she was depressed and having problems with her boyfriend. The assertions drew a sharp rebuke from the judge.

“I have been wrongfully convicted of these crimes, but this fight is not over,” Hadsell told Farmer, saying he will seek to have his convictions reversed on appeal.

Farmer, however, called the evidence in the case overwhelming. He scolded Hadsell for trying at first to pin the crime on others and then, when that didn’t work, implying A.J. Hadsell took her own life.

“To blame her — it’s offensive,” Farmer said. “You took a beautiful life and dumped it like trash.”

A.J. Hadsell was a freshman at Longwood University and spending her spring break at her family’s home in Norfolk when she disappeared on March 2, 2015. Her body wasn’t found until five weeks later, partially buried in a drainage ditch behind an abandoned house in Southampton County, near the North Carolina border.

A.J.’s mother, three sisters and other relatives didn’t come to Monday’s sentencing.

“It’s just too raw for them,” Southampton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Cooke said afterward. “They are just so incredibly hurt by what the defendant did.”

Farmer issued his sentence shortly after a former stepfather of A.J.’s had a violent outburst in the courtroom and was led away in handcuffs after a lunging at Hadsell.

Zac Hoffer had asked to testify during the hearing about the impact A.J.’s death had on him and his two daughters, who were half-sisters of the young woman.

Defense attorney James Ellenson objected to the testimony before it could begin, arguing that as a former stepfather, Hoffer didn’t qualify under the rules for victim-witness impact statements. The judge agreed and told Hoffer he would have to step down from the witness stand.

Hoffer, however, refused.

“No, no, no,” he yelled as several deputies tried to escort him out. “Anjelica was my daughter. This guy is a coward.”

Hoffer then lunged toward Hadsell, prompting the deputies to immediately surround him. They wrestled him to the ground, handcuffed him and took him out of the courtroom as he continued to try to jostle with them.

Hadsell wasn’t charged in the case until 2018. His first trial began in 2020, but a mistrial was declared after just two days over a disagreement on what evidence the jury should be allowed to hear.

Prosecutors argued that Hadsell — who’d been kicked out of the house by his wife several days earlier because of his drug use and erratic behavior — abducted A.J. while she was folding laundry and listening to music in the living room. The laundry was half folded and music was still playing on a speaker when her mother got home later.

Investigators believe Hadsell abducted A.J. to sexually assault her and that she wasn’t killed until the next day. A line of bruises found across her chest were consistent with someone holding an arm across it, prosecutors said, and bruising on her chin likely was caused by someone holding it tightly in their hands.

A medical examiner determined A.J. died from acute heroin poisoning and “homicidal violence.” The amount of heroin in her system was three times the lethal amount and her eyes and chin were blackened and bruised. The examiner, however, wasn’t able to determine if she’d been sexually assaulted because of damage inflicted on her body while left out in the open.

Hadsell insisted he and A.J. had a close relationship, but conceded she was mad at him when she found out he’d been using drugs and had been kicked out of the house by her mother.

While investigating Hadsell’s involvement, police found heroin and 9mm bullets in a hotel where he was temporarily staying. They also said GPS, cellphone data and surveillance video from convenience stores put him in the area where A.J.’s body was eventually found.

During the investigation, Hadsell tried to distract police by telling a series of lies and planting evidence in various places, including breaking into the home of one of A.J.’s male friends and hiding a jacket that had her name embroidered on it among his things. Hadsell admitted during an interview with a local TV station that he broke into the house, but denied planting the jacket there.

Ellenson, his defense lawyer, argued at trial that A.J. committed suicide with an overdose of a medication she was taking for migraine headaches. He said A.J. was depressed over her relationship with her boyfriend and had been downloading images with captions related to suicide in the days leading up to her disappearance.

Hadsell declined to testify in his own defense.

A.J.’s mother, Jennifer Wright, testified her daughter had been happy at the time. She described her ex-husband’s behavior in the days surrounding her daughter’s disappearance as erratic.

Jane Harper, 757-222-5097, jane.harper@pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Smiling shooter’ in murder spree at Sonic drive-in pleads guilty and asks for death penalty, prosecutor says

A suspect accused of going on a deadly shooting spree at a Sonic drive-in in Nebraska has pleaded guilty and wishes to be executed, prosecutors say.Roberto Silva, 24, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and several other crimes in November 2020, after he allegedly opened fire at a Sonic restaurant in Bellevue, killing two employees and wounding two others.On Monday, Mr Silva suddenly changed his plea to guilty to all 15 charges, according to the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office. In a letter to the prosecutors, he also asked to be put to death.“He stated, basically, in my words,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Woman and Her Fiancée Sentenced to 22 Years-to-Life for Torturing and Murdering Her 3-Year-Old Son

A woman and her fiancée received sentences of 22 years-to-life for killing her 3-year-old son. Prosecutors say Connie Marie Escamilla, 29, and Kylie Mykaela Ann Beasley, 25, previously blamed each other for Connie’s son Gilbert dying from serious injuries, but they pleaded guilty in December to a count each of second-degree murder, and torture.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
County
Southampton County, VA
Southampton County, VA
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Pamela Smart denied chance at freedom decades after killing

Pamela Smart has been denied a sentence reduction on Wednesday, more than 30 years after her sensational trial that inspired books and the Nicole Kidman movie "To Die For." In 1990, Smart was 22 and working as a high school media coordinator when she was accused and eventually convicted of recruiting her teenage lover to kill her husband, Gregory Smart.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

‘I Tried To Get It Stopped’: Man Says He Reported Pregnant Fiancée to Police After She Stole Guns and Fled. She’s Now Charged with Murdering Her Sister.

The fiancé of a woman charged with the murder of her sister claims he alerted authorities multiple times that his wife had fled with stolen guns. Tony Miranda told local television station WJXT in Jacksonville, Fla., that he contacted Florida and New Jersey authorities to report that his fiancée, Angielly Dominguez, took off after stealing his car and five guns. He now says that a life could have been saved if law enforcement had stopped Dominguez and arrested her for theft.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Wright
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

Dead Mum Gives Birth 10 Days After Her Death

The baby spent a couple of days in the mortuary without anyone being awareCarokynabooth/Pixabay. A woman named Nomveliso Nomasonto Mdoyi from South Africa had complained of breathlessness for a couple of days after which she suddenly passed away. She was the mother of five other children at her home in the village of Mthayisi in South Africa’s southern Cape province. As presented by family members, she neither nor anyone else was aware that she was pregnant before her death, so it came as a big surprise to find a baby after 10 days she had died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Suicide#Murder#Longwood University
Law & Crime

Mother Charged After Surviving Failed Murder-Suicide That Claimed Life of 4-Year-Old Daughter at Florida Resort: Sheriff

A Florida woman who allegedly poisoned herself and her daughter is now charged with the girl’s death after surviving what law enforcement officials believe to be a failed murder-suicide attempt, authorities announced on Wednesday. Jacinda Decaro, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 4-year-old daughter...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
People

Va. Woman on Trial for Allegedly Killing Mom and Sister Heard on Recorded Call Crying Over Their Deaths

On July 14, 2017, a mother and daughter were found dead in their $1.3 million home in upscale McLean, Virginia. Those who knew Pamela Hargan, 63, and her youngest daughter, Helen, 23, a recent graduate of Southern Methodist University, were shocked when authorities announced that they believed Helen had shot and killed her mother before turning the gun on herself.
MCLEAN, VA
KGET

Child molester sentenced to 50 years to life

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of molesting three children was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years to life in prison. Joel Santiz, 41, was convicted last year of molesting a 9-year old girl in 2013 and two girls between 10 to 12 from 2019 to 2020. One of the girls came forward and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother Andrea Yates who drowned her five children in a bathtub refuses own release from mental hospital

More than two decades after she confessed to drowning her five young children at her Houston home’s bathtub, Andrea Yates has refused to face a hearing to determine if she can be released from a mental health facility.Yates, now 57, is granted a review annually to leave the Kerrville state hospital in Texas where she has lived for more than 15 years, but denies herself the opportunity to leave every year, reported People magazine. “She’s where she wants to be. Where she needs to be,” her defence attorney George Parnham said last year.“And I mean, hypothetically, where would she go?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX40

Woman who murdered toddler sentenced to 26 years

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The stepmother of a Stockton toddler who was murdered almost five years ago has been sentenced to 26 years in prison. The child’s mother told FOX40 Monday their family will never be the same. Tears, anger and profound sadness filled the courtroom as family members read victim impact statements calling Chalsey […]
STOCKTON, CA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy