Recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza are adding strain to the egg supply chains across the country, which is currently impact the pricing of eggs. According to the Wall Street Journal, the virus outbreak so far has led to the deaths of more than 17 million birds. More than 11 million egg-laying chickens, roughly three percent of the total U.S. flock, have died or been destroyed because of the disease, along with more than two million commercially raised turkeys.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO